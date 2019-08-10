Shane Greene Removed as Braves Closer Less Than 10 Days After Trade from Tigers

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Shane Greene's time as the Atlanta Braves closer has come to a close.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said on Saturday that Mark Melancon will serve as the team's closer for the time being, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. The move isn't necessarily permanent, however:

Greene was acquired by the Braves on Aug. 31 in exchange for Joey Wentz and outfielder Travis Demeritte, who were sent to the Detroit Tigers. But he's struggled in his four appearances for Atlanta, blowing one save while giving up five total runs and nine hits in those contests.

His ERA sits at 13.50 with the Braves, while his WHIP is 3.00. Suffice to say, it's been a rocky start for Greene, who was an All-Star this season and was expected to lock down the late innings for Atlanta. With Detroit, he had 22 saves in 25 chances.

But Melancon, who was also acquired ahead of this season's trade deadline from the San Francisco Giants, isn't a stranger to the closer role, with 183 saves in his career. He had 33 saves for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014, 51 for the Pirates in 2015 and 47 saves between the Pirates and Washington Nationals in 2016.

"You know what, he had 51 saves a few years ago. I mean, he's been through these wars, and nothing's going to faze him," Snitker said, per O'Brien. "He's been a reliable pitcher for a long, long time."

So Atlanta should be covered in the ninth inning, at least until—or if—Greene can return to the All-Star form he showed in Detroit. If he doesn't, the Braves will be left with a serious case of buyer's remorse.