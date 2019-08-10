NASCAR at Michigan 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2019 NASCAR season will continue with the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.

Thirty-eight drivers will compete over 200 laps in the 400-mile race, the 23rd of 26 events in the regular season.

On Saturday, the Truck Series will resume with 100-lap Corrigan Oil 200.

Schedule

Saturday, August 10

9:35 a.m. ET: Truck Series Qualifying

1 p.m. ET: Corrigan Oil 200 Race

Sunday, August 11

3 p.m. ET: Consumers Energy 400 Race

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (Truck Series), NBCSN (Cup Series)

The full list of drivers competing at Michigan can be found on the NBC Sports website.

Tickets are available to purchase on StubHub and via the circuit's official website.

Preview

Michigan native Brad Keselowski will begin Sunday's race on pole after a strong performance in qualifying:

The Team Penske driver has topped qualifying once before this season, at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 in New Hampshire, but he only managed to finish 10th in that race.

This time, he's hoping to convert the pole into a victory:

Keselowski has won three races this season, but he has not managed a podium finish since the Pocono 400 on June 2.

He was runner-up in Michigan last year, his fourth podium finish at his home race, but he is frustrated that he's yet to win there, per NBC Sports' Daniel McFadin:

"It definitely nags on me. The advantage of being the pole-sitter is really dependent on how the yellows fall and the pit strategies fall. It can be a huge advantage if the race has a lot of yellows but if the race doesn’t have many yellows it can be maybe a slight disadvantage with pit stalls and things of that nature. It plays out to how the strategy unfolds as much as anything else."

Among his competitors for the victory on Sunday will be Chase Elliott, who will start sixth on the grid.

He won Go Bowling at The Glen last time out having started on pole and led 80 of 90 laps. He has finished in the top 10 of all three of his Cup Series appearances at Michigan, the first of which was second place.

Kevin Harvick could be Keselowski's biggest rival, though.

The defending champion picked up his second win in Michigan in this race last year, and he'll start the race second on the grid.

In his last six Cup Series appearances on this track, he's only finished outside the top five once, so he's likely to be in contention.