Report: Cardinals' Darius Philon Arrested for Alleged Assault with Deadly Weapon

Police have arrested Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Philon on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after he allegedly pointed a gun and threatened to shoot two women outside the VLive strip club in Phoenix, according to TMZ Sports.

The alleged aggravated assault took place May 17.

A few days later, one of the women (who is a dancer at the club) reported to police that the fifth-year NFL veteran "requested she and another female companion accompany him out to his vehicle where he kept his money," per TMZ Sports.

Once the group was at Philon's white BMW, the dancer alleged that the lineman pointed a black handgun at her chest and said, "Which one of you wants a bullet?"

He then allegedly lowered the weapon once and raised it again toward the women, who went back to the club. Philon reportedly drove away without further incident.

TMZ Sports reported that Philon was arrested Friday morning in Phoenix and taken to Maricopa County Jail.

Philon, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cardinals after four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, is listed as one of the team's starters at defensive end on its initial depth chart. The 25-year-old played in his team's Week 1 preseason win against the Bolts on Thursday.