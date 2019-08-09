NASCAR at Michigan 2019 Qualifying Results: Brad Keselowski Takes Pole Position

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski claimed his second pole of the season and will start from the No. 1 spot Sunday in the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Keselowski posted a lap time of 37.801 seconds and a top speed of 190.471 mph, edging out Kevin Harvick. William Byron, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer fill out the top five.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.