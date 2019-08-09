NASCAR at Michigan 2019 Qualifying Results: Brad Keselowski Takes Pole Position

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2019

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 09: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 09, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski claimed his second pole of the season and will start from the No. 1 spot Sunday in the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Keselowski posted a lap time of 37.801 seconds and a top speed of 190.471 mph, edging out Kevin Harvick. William Byron, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer fill out the top five.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

