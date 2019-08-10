Manchester United vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

TF-Images/Getty Images

The standout fixture of the opening 2019-20 Premier League weekend sees Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

For Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the fixture feels crucial, as his side will be looking to lift spirits after a terrible end to the previous campaign. The big-money acquisitions of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to strengthen their defensive play, while Paul Pogba remains a United player after a summer of speculation.

It'll be a huge day for Frank Lampard also, as he gets set to take charge of the Blues for the first time in a competitive game. Chelsea have been unable to do too much in the transfer window this summer due to a ban, although the performances of new acquisition Christian Pulisic will be one of the storylines of the season.

Here are the crucial details ahead of the game, including the latest odds, times and viewing information.

Odds

Manchester United win (5/4)

Draw (29/12)

Chelsea win (27/10)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Date: Sunday, August 11

Time: 4:30 p.m. (BST), 11:30 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.), Sky Sports (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.), Sky Go (UK)

Preview

It may seem peculiar to say ahead of the first game of the season, but this match feels like a vital one for Solskjaer.

After shining as caretaker boss when called upon in 2018-19 and being given the job on a full-time basis, performances nosedived late in the season. Faith in the Norwegian followed suit among some supporters and as a result, you feel he needs a good start to the campaign.

The summer business has left some scratching their head too, with Joe.co.uk's Nooruddean Choudry critical of the work done:

While the Red Devils will undoubtedly improve in defence with Maguire and Wan-Bissaka arriving, in the attacking areas the team hasn't added proven quality.

Daniel James is a young player who will bring a raw edge to the team's play, although United have lost Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. While Lukaku didn't fit the fluid, pressing style Solskjaer appears keen to to utilise, the Belgian was a regular goalscorer at Premier League level.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette thinks some players will need to up their level for United to have a strong term:

Speaking ahead of the game, Solskjaer also said he has faith that youngster Mason Greenwood can make an impact this term:

At Chelsea, morale appears to be high, that despite the fact that Lampard is inexperienced as a manager and they've lost last term's key man in Eden Hazard.

There's a sense of the 2019-20 campaign being a free hit for the Blues. With Hazard gone and David Luiz joining Arsenal late in the window, Lampard looks set to rely on some younger players to step up at Stamford Bridge.

Per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Lampard doesn't appear to have taken long to stamp his authority on the team:

Both United and Chelsea have gaps in their squad and it'll be a test of Solskjaer and Lampard's skill as coaches to see how they are plugged as the campaign rumbles on.

Sunday should be a thrilling occasion, as both managers will want to see their side play attacking football and begin the campaign with a positive performance. That should lead to plenty of goals, albeit it's tough to separate these outfits as things stand.

Prediction: United 2-2 Chelsea