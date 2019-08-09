Little League World Series Regionals 2019: Scores and Bracket Results from Day 8

Tony Tribble/Associated Press

The field for the 2019 Little League World Series is close to being set, as Friday is the penultimate day of regional games across the United States.

A total of six semifinal games will be held in six U.S. regions. The winners of those games will then advance to their regional finals Saturday. The Little League World Series will begin Aug. 15 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Here is a look at all of the scores, moments and top highlights from each game as it goes final.

2019 Little League World Series Regionals

Midwest: Minnesota def. Missouri, 9-0

New England: Rhode Island vs. Connecticut (1 p.m. ET)

Northwest: Idaho vs. Washington (3 p.m. ET)

Great Lakes: Michigan vs. Illinois (5 p.m. ET)

Mid-Atlantic: New Jersey vs. Washington, D.C. (7 p.m. ET)

West: Northern California vs. Arizona (9 p.m. ET)

Minnesota 9, Missouri 0

Minnesota will have a chance to secure its first trip to Williamsport since 2010 thanks to Friday's 9-0 victory over Missouri in the Midwest Regional semifinal.

Pitcher Jameson Kuznia was the star of the game for Minnesota, allowing one hit and four walks with nine strikeouts in five shutout innings. He also drove in two runs on a double in the top of the fourth.

Brett Buettner provided some pop with the bat, hitting a solo homer in the sixth to start the team's five-run inning that blew the game wide open.

Kuznia also received support from his defense, like this diving catch from Cayden Alphin in the bottom of the third to preserve Minnesota's 2-0 lead:

Minnesota will now look ahead to Iowa in Saturday's regional final with a berth in the Little League World Series on the line. The two teams played Thursday, and Iowa prevailed 3-1 to improve its record in the regional to 3-0 and remain the only undefeated club in the Midwest.

Teams from Iowa have won the Midwest Regional eight times since 2001, including two of the past three years.