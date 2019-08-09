Video: Watch Bronny James, Zaire Wade Throw Down Dunks in Sierra Canyon Warm-Ups

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sierra Canyon boys basketball will be making headlines this year with LeBron James Jr. (Bronny), Zaire Wade and five-star forward Ziaire Williams suiting up for the 2019-20 season.

In fact, the team is already producing highlights during layup lines at preseason practices:

The 6'7", 175-pound Williams is ranked as 247Sports' No. 7 overall recruit in the class of 2020. The 6'2", 175-pound Wade is a 3-star point guard who transferred from American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida. Bronny James, a 5'10", 185-pound point guard, will be entering his freshman year.

Wade is the son of recently retired NBA legend Dwyane Wade, while Bronny James is the son of four-time NBA MVP and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Per Andrew Joseph of For The Win, James received positive marks from reporters after an AAU performance in Indianapolis in May.

That trio is talented enough to continue the legacy left by the class of 2019 at Sierra Canyon, which won its second consecutive California Interscholastic Federation Open Division state championship last season but is experiencing much turnover.

Among others, that team featured Scottie Pippen Jr., Cassius Stanley and Kenyon Martin Jr., who all graduated. Pippen will be playing at Vanderbilt, while Stanley will head to Duke. Martin was initially going to Vanderbilt but decided to play professionally.

Per MaxPreps, Sierra Canyon will open this season at the San Diego Tip-Off Classic in November.