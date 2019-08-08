Northern Trust 2019: Troy Merritt Leads Dustin Johnson by 1 Stroke After Round 1

Lance Iversen/Associated Press

Scores went low in the first round of the 2019 Northern Trust event and none lower than Troy Merritt's.

The 33-year-old fired off a nine-under 62 in Thursday's opening round, putting him one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson at the year's first FedEx Cup event. Kevin Kisner and Jon Rahm are two strokes back at seven under, while Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose are each tied in fifth place after shooting 65.

Merritt finished with one of the finest putting rounds of his career, with the PGA's strokes gained metric giving him 4.394 strokes on the greens. Four of his birdies came from outside 10 feet, including a 22-footer on No. 11. He opened the round with four birdies in his first six holes and began the back nine with a stretch of birdies from Nos. 11-14.

Merritt is looking for his third win on the PGA Tour. He previously took home the 2018 Barbasol Championship and the 2015 Quicken Loans National.

Johnson built his round on the back of an excellent driving day, hitting 85.7 percent of his fairways to put himself in a good position on nearly every hole. He converted four straight birdie putts inside 10 feet on Nos. 5-8 and added four more birdies on the back nine in a bogey-less round. All but one of his red numbers came on shorter putts.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Tiger Woods clearly looks like a golfer who is ready for his season to be over. Eighty golfers went under par under near-ideal course conditions. Woods finished at four over, ahead of just two golfers who finished their round. Struggling with back stiffness that cropped up early in the week, Tiger could not find his consistency with the putter and dropped 2.5 strokes on the short surface.

He finished with five bogeys, three birdies and a double bogey.