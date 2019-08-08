Ex-US Olympian Michael Barisone Arrested After Equestrian Center Shooting

August 8, 2019

Lucy Deslauriers competes for the United States on her horse Hester in the first classification round of individual and team equestrian jumping at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Her father Mario Deslauriers, who is one of her coaches, was competing against her in the same event for Canada. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

Michael Barisone, who was a member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic dressage team, was arrested and charged with two counts each of attempted murder and weapons possession in connection with a shooting at his Hawthorne Farm dressage facility in Long Valley, New Jersey.

Craig McCarthy, Alex Taylor and Aaron Feis of the New York Post reported the news.

Per the PostBarisone is accused of shooting award-winning equestrienne Lauren Kanarek. The Chronicle of the Horse spoke with Kanarerk's friend Rosanne Williams, who reported news about Kanarek's condition.

"She made it through surgery, and she made it through the night," Williams said Thursday morning. "She is, I believe, in critical condition."

Williams also spoke with the Post.

"She’s very kind. She’s been working really hard in the sport," Williams said. "As for what set this off, I can’t discuss it. The situation was very complex."

Sources told the Post that the reported attack may "have been precipitated by a bitter landowner-tenant dispute."

The Chronicle of the Horse also posted an image from Kanarek's Facebook page on Aug. 2 in which she expressed concerns regarding bullying from a "6'3" man." Barisone was not explicitly named.

