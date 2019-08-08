49ers' Jason Verrett out for Preseason with 'Significant' Ankle Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett has struggled with injuries throughout his NFL career, and the injury bug has bitten him once again this training camp. Verrett will be out for the duration of the preseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Add him to the growing list of injuries the team's defense is dealing with this summer:

Verrett, 28, missed all of last season with a torn Achilles. He played in just one game in 2017 and four games in 2016 because of knee injuries. Hamstring issues and tears to his labrum and rotator cuff cost him 10 games in the 2014 campaign.

Since being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, Verrett has appeared in just 25 of a possible 80 games.

That has stalled what appeared to be an extremely promising career. Verrett was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 after registering 12 passes defended, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown and a forced fumble in 14 games for the then-San Diego Chargers.

The 49ers were hoping to pair Verrett with fellow veteran Richard Sherman at cornerback. But they knew Verrett's injury history made his signing a risky one.

"Is it a risk? Sure it is," general manager John Lynch acknowledged in July, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. "But one that we thought was a smart one because of what could happen on the reward side if we do get him healthy and he can stay healthy. The way he's come to work and put the work in is really exciting."

Verrett will still have the opportunity to prove he was worth the gamble. But a preseason injury for a player who can't seem to escape them isn't a great sign. While he's out, Ahkello Witherspoon will remain the top option on the right side.