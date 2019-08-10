Argentina vs. South Africa: Live Stream, Preview for Rugby Championship 2019

ANDRES LARROVERE/Getty Images

South Africa will control their own destiny when they face Argentina in their final match of the 2019 Rugby Championship on Saturday, as the Springboks will be crowned champions if they beat the Pumas with the bonus, regardless of the result in the match between New Zealand and Australia.

The All Blacks sit one point behind the Springboks in the standings and will face old rivals Australia in Perth earlier on Saturday.

If the Springboks pull through, it will be their first title in a decade:

British fans can tune in via Sky Sports Action. The match will start at 8:40 p.m. BST.

South Africa will shake up their front row for this contest, as props Tendai Mtawarira and Trevor Nyakane and hooker Bongi Mbonambi are in line for a start ahead of Steven Kitshoff‚ Frans Malherbe and Malcolm Marx.

The Springboks have little reason to make any other changes to the side, which is coming off an impressive 16-16 draw against New Zealand in Wellington. Coupled with their 35-17 win over the Wallabies in their opener, that puts them in a great position to end the All Blacks' reign of terror over the tournament.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Since 2012, New Zealand have won every edition of the tournament, with the exception of 2015, when the Wallabies hoisted the trophy. That was also a World Cup year, however, and the All Blacks went on to win in England.

With this year's World Cup less than two months away, Saturday's clash is about more than just the Rugby Championship. Both teams will try to build momentum heading into the tournament, and will believe they're in a great position to do so.

Argentina are winless so far in the tournament, but lost their two matches by a combined 10 points. New Zealand in particular had to dig deep in Buenos Aires, holding on for a 20-16 win.

A win in Salta and Rugby Championship triumph would be the perfect World Cup preparation for South Africa.

The two teams have met three times in Salta, and the Sprinboks hold a 2-1 advantage.