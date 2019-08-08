Little League World Series Regionals 2019: Thursday Scores and Bracket Results

Tony Tribble/Associated Press

The Little League World Series Regionals continued on Thursday, with a number of berths in the annual event in Williamsport, PA hanging in the balance.

Below, we'll go over all of the scores, key moments and highlights from another day of youth baseball.

Iowa def. Minnesota, 3-1

Will Nuss was not going to let Iowa lose on Thursday.

Nuss gave up just one run on four hits and struck out nine in 4.1 innings of work, adding a solo home run at the plate in Iowa's 3-1 win over Minnesota. That homer just happened to be the go-ahead tally in the top of the sixth inning, with the game knotted at one apiece.

Mitch Naig's RBI single later that inning gave Iowa an insurance run.

Minnesota struck first in the bottom of the first on Drew Law's RBI single. Law was also excellent on the mound, throwing 5.1 innings of three-hit, two-run ball, striking out a whopping 15 batters. But Minnesota's bats couldn't offer him the support he needed to steal the win.

Law nearly had a second run in the contest, though a slick play at the plate prevented that from happening:

It was a tough break for Law, who did all he could to lead Minnesota to a win. For Iowa, a berth in Williamsport is now just one victory away.