Manchester City's Leroy Sane to Undergo Surgery for ACL Injury

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: Leroy Sane of Manchester City reacts to an injury during the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 4, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester City announced on Thursday Leroy Sane suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee during the FA Community Shield win over Liverpool.

City confirmed the injury on their official website, with the player leaving the pitch at Wembley Stadium in the first half. Sane will have surgery before he starts his rehabilitation.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

