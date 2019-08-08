Manchester City's Leroy Sane to Undergo Surgery for ACL Injury

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester City announced on Thursday Leroy Sane suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee during the FA Community Shield win over Liverpool.

City confirmed the injury on their official website, with the player leaving the pitch at Wembley Stadium in the first half. Sane will have surgery before he starts his rehabilitation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.