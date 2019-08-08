49ers News: Nick Bosa to Miss Entire Preseason After Ankle Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa adjusts his helmet at the team's NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Thursday that rookie defensive end Nick Bosa will miss the entire preseason because of an ankle injury.

Lynch said during an appearance on KNBR Radio that Bosa suffered the "dreaded high-ankle sprain," per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

"We won't see in the preseason and we'll go from there," Lynch said (via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area) "… We'll get him right and he'll be a great player for a long time in this league."

                      

