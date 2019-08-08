Europa League Results 2019: Scores, Highlights for Final Leg 1 Qualifiers

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Pyunik 4-0 in the first leg of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League third-round qualifiers on Thursday.

The Premier League side were clinical on the road and continued their good form from last season with a goalscoring display and clean sheet.

PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Rangers, Espanyol and BATE Borisov all feature in first-leg encounters on Thursday evening.

Thursday's Results and Schedule

FC Astana 5-1 Valletta FC

AEK Larnaca 1-1 KAA Gent

Pyunik 0-4 Wolves

Sparta Prague 2-2 Trabzonspor

Universitatea Craiova 0-2 AEK Athens

Brondby 2-4 Braga

Ventspils 0-3 Vitoria Guimaraes

FK Haugesund vs. PSV Eindhoven

Malmo vs. Zrinjski Mostar

Mariupol vs. AZ Alkmaar

Molde vs. Aris

Neftchi Baku vs. Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv

Sheriff vs. AIK

Thun vs. Spartak Moscow

CSKA Sofia vs. Zorya Luhansk

Feyenoord vs. Dinamo Tbilisi

Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs. Strasbourg

Ludogorets vs. The New Saints

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Suduva

Royal Antwerp vs. Viktoria Plzen

FK Sarajevo vs. BATE Borisov

F91 Dudelange vs. Nomme Kalju

FC Midtjylland vs. Rangers

HNK Rijeka vs. Aberdeen

IFK Norrkoping vs. Hapoel Be'er Sheva

FC Vaduz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Bucharest vs. Mlada Boleslav

Austria Vienna vs. Apollon Limassol

Legia Warsaw vs. Atromitos Athens

Luzern vs. Espanyol

Partizan Belgrade vs. Yeni Malatyaspor

Torino vs. Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Thursday Recap

Wolves took a step towards advancing from the last stage of qualifying with a convincing victory in Armenia.

Matt Doherty opened the scoring for the English side after 29 minutes, and Nuno Espirito Santo's men did not look back during their performance in the capital.

Raul Jimenez was one of the eye-catching forwards in the Premier League last term, and the striker scored three minutes before half-time. Jimenez grabbed his brace a minute after the restart, and Wolves were home and dry.

Ruben Neves converted a penalty in stoppage time after Patrick Cutrone was fouled in the box.

Espirito Santo will have been impressed with what he saw, with his team gearing up for the start of their Premier League season against Leicester on Sunday.