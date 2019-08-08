Europa League Results 2019: Scores, Highlights for Final Leg 1 Qualifiers

Europa League Results 2019: Scores, Highlights for Final Leg 1 QualifiersAugust 8, 2019
Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Pyunik 4-0 in the first leg of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League third-round qualifiers on Thursday.
The Premier League side were clinical on the road and continued their good form from last season with a goalscoring display and clean sheet.
PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Rangers, Espanyol and BATE Borisov all feature in first-leg encounters on Thursday evening.
Thursday's Results and Schedule
FC Astana 5-1 Valletta FC
AEK Larnaca 1-1 KAA Gent
Pyunik 0-4 Wolves
Sparta Prague 2-2 Trabzonspor
Universitatea Craiova 0-2 AEK Athens
Brondby 2-4 Braga
Ventspils 0-3 Vitoria Guimaraes
FK Haugesund vs. PSV Eindhoven
Malmo vs. Zrinjski Mostar
Mariupol vs. AZ Alkmaar
Molde vs. Aris
Neftchi Baku vs. Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv
Sheriff vs. AIK
Thun vs. Spartak Moscow
CSKA Sofia vs. Zorya Luhansk
Feyenoord vs. Dinamo Tbilisi
Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs. Strasbourg
Ludogorets vs. The New Saints
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Suduva
Royal Antwerp vs. Viktoria Plzen
FK Sarajevo vs. BATE Borisov
F91 Dudelange vs. Nomme Kalju
FC Midtjylland vs. Rangers
HNK Rijeka vs. Aberdeen
IFK Norrkoping vs. Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FC Vaduz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Bucharest vs. Mlada Boleslav
Austria Vienna vs. Apollon Limassol
Legia Warsaw vs. Atromitos Athens
Luzern vs. Espanyol
Partizan Belgrade vs. Yeni Malatyaspor
Torino vs. Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Thursday Recap
Wolves took a step towards advancing from the last stage of qualifying with a convincing victory in Armenia.
Matt Doherty opened the scoring for the English side after 29 minutes, and Nuno Espirito Santo's men did not look back during their performance in the capital.
Raul Jimenez was one of the eye-catching forwards in the Premier League last term, and the striker scored three minutes before half-time. Jimenez grabbed his brace a minute after the restart, and Wolves were home and dry.
Ruben Neves converted a penalty in stoppage time after Patrick Cutrone was fouled in the box.
Espirito Santo will have been impressed with what he saw, with his team gearing up for the start of their Premier League season against Leicester on Sunday.
