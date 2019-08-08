Saints File Brief Supporting NFL's Argument in Lawsuit over Title Game No-Call

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell watched the NFL’s conference championship games on his phone while flying home from South Africa last weekend. Campbell was stunned officials chose not to penalize Robey-Coleman for flattening Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are set to file a legal brief in support of the NFL as part of a lawsuit against the league by fans in response to the pass interference no-call in the 2018 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

David Hammer of WWL reported the Saints' filing states it shares the fanbase's disappointment about the result but feels the NFL's rule changes to in-game challenges of pass interference are a satisfactory response to the situation.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

