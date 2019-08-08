Saints File Brief Supporting NFL's Argument in Lawsuit over Title Game No-Call

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are set to file a legal brief in support of the NFL as part of a lawsuit against the league by fans in response to the pass interference no-call in the 2018 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

David Hammer of WWL reported the Saints' filing states it shares the fanbase's disappointment about the result but feels the NFL's rule changes to in-game challenges of pass interference are a satisfactory response to the situation.

