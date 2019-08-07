Little League World Series Regionals 2019: Wednesday Scores and Bracket Results

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Little League World Series Regionals continued on Wednesday, with the top young ballplayers around the country battling for a chance to play in Williamsport starting on Aug. 15. A number of tickets were punched on the day.

Below, we'll break down all of the action.

Georgia def. South Carolina, 10-1

Georgia cruised to a victory over South Carolina on Wednesday, 10-1, led by Landon Justice's four runs.

Will Roan added two runs and two RBI for Georgia, which never trailed in the contest, while three Georgia pitchers combined to give up just four hits, two walks and a run in the victory.

Nolan Grabiec knocked in the lone run for South Carolina.

Missouri def. North Dakota, 6-3

Missouri and North Dakota went into the extra innings on Wednesday tied at two runs apiece. But in the top of the seventh, Missouri blew the game wide open, scoring four runs en route to a 6-3 win.

Hudson Byrd started the scoring on a passed ball, before Derrick Wagner's triple knocked in two more runs and Brock Renfro's single scored Wagner. North Dakota got one run back in the bottom of the inning but couldn't mount the comeback.

Luke Beverlin was excellent in the win for Missouri, pitching 4.1 scoreless innings while striking out eight.

New Jersey def. Pennsylvania, 4-0

Derek Escobar was brilliant on Wednesday.

The New Jersey pitcher threw six shutout innings, giving up just two hits and no walks while striking out three in a 4-0 victory over Pennsylvania. He did have some help from his teammates in the field, though:

For good measure, he added two hits and an RBI, as New Jersey pushed across three runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Louisiana def. Texas, 6-2

Louisiana blew open a close game in the bottom of the fifth.

Leading 3-2, Louisiana pushed across three runs, led by Gavin Berry's two-run double and Egan Prather's sacrifice fly.

Marshall Louque had an excellent day for the victors as well, giving up just two runs on four hits in 5.1 innings of work. He also struck out eight and had a triple and a run in the victory.

Illinois def. Wisconsin, 10-4

Illinois all but ended this game in the second inning, exploding for nine runs behind Ryan Lazewski's two-run triple, A.J. Kilburg's RBI double and a pair of Wisconsin errors.

Ethan Niewoehner threw 3.1 innings of one-run ball for the winners, adding two runs and two hits on offense.

Virginia def. Georgia, 12-2

Virginia's bats were not to be denied on Wednesday.

Chase Obstgarten (home run, four RBI), Justin Lee (two homers, three RBI, two runs) and Colton Hicks (homer, two RBI) led Virginia's offensive onslaught in a 12-2 win over Georgia.

Lee also held things down on the mound, pitching 5.2 innings of four-hit, two-run ball. He also struck out seven batters.