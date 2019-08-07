Kenny Stills Questions Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross over Donald Trump Fundraiser

Kenny Stills Questions Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross over Donald Trump FundraiserAugust 7, 2019
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills criticized team owner Stephen Ross for hosting a planned fundraiser for President Donald Trump.
The Washington Post's Michelle Ye Hee Lee reported Tuesday that Ross will host one of two events that support Trump Victory, a committee that raises money for Trump's re-election campaign in 2020 and the Republican National Committee.
Still contrasted the fundraiser with the aims of Ross' nonprofit organization:
Kenny Stills @KSTiLLS
🤔 You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn https://t.co/nNkRf2wJep
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
