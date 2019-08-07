Kenny Stills Questions Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross over Donald Trump Fundraiser

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 02: Kenny Stills #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills criticized team owner Stephen Ross for hosting a planned fundraiser for President Donald Trump. 

The Washington Post's Michelle Ye Hee Lee reported Tuesday that Ross will host one of two events that support Trump Victory, a committee that raises money for Trump's re-election campaign in 2020 and the Republican National Committee.

Still contrasted the fundraiser with the aims of Ross' nonprofit organization:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

