Kenny Stills Questions Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross over Donald Trump Fundraiser

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills criticized team owner Stephen Ross for hosting a planned fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post's Michelle Ye Hee Lee reported Tuesday that Ross will host one of two events that support Trump Victory, a committee that raises money for Trump's re-election campaign in 2020 and the Republican National Committee.

Still contrasted the fundraiser with the aims of Ross' nonprofit organization:

