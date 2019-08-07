Adam Gase Left for Peyton Manning Meeting Right After Wife Gave Birth in 2013

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is dedicated to his job. So dedicated, in fact, that he didn't even skip a meeting with quarterback Peyton Manning when the two were employed by the Denver Broncos in 2013.

Why is that notable? Well, because his wife had just given birth.

Dan Pompei of The Athletic recounts the story:

"The file for Oct. 1, 2013, is particularly interesting. Every Tuesday when he was in Denver, Gase met with Manning at 2 p.m. Except this Tuesday, when Jennifer was delivering Wyatt by caesarean section.

"Gase told his wife to schedule the operation for 10 a.m. 'So they pulled the baby out of me and said, 'It's a boy,'' Jennifer says. 'They didn't even put my organs back and sew me up before he's like, 'You good?' I said, 'Yeah, I'm good.'' He said, 'Alright then, I'm out.' They said, 'You want to cut the umbilical cord?' He said, 'No, I'm good.'"

"At 2 p.m., Manning was stunned to find Gase waiting for him in the meeting room."

NFL head coaches are renowned for their tireless work ethic and around-the-clock hours. But even for the profession, Gase's quick departure from the hospital that day is pretty intense. Arizona's Bruce Arians even recently told Peter King of Pro Football Talk that he would fine coaches for missing any important events their children were participating in, such as recitals or sports games.

Different strokes for different folks.