Ex-Michigan State Dean William Strampel Convicted After Larry Nassar Scandal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2019

William Strampel appears on a monitor during his video arraignment, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Strampel, a Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar, was arrested Monday amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sport doctor, who is in prison for sexually assaulting patients under the guise of treatment. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Former Michigan State University dean William Strampel was sentenced to a year in prison after being found guilty of neglect of duty for his lack of oversight of Larry Nassar and misconduct in office related to student allegations of sexual harassment, according to the Associated Press.

Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault, sexual assault of minors and child pornography.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

