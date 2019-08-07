Ex-Michigan State Dean William Strampel Convicted After Larry Nassar Scandal

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Former Michigan State University dean William Strampel was sentenced to a year in prison after being found guilty of neglect of duty for his lack of oversight of Larry Nassar and misconduct in office related to student allegations of sexual harassment, according to the Associated Press.

Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault, sexual assault of minors and child pornography.

