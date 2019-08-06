MLB Announces Return of Players' Weekend: Date, Best Nickname Jerseys, More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 26: Brad Boxberger #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field on August 26, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. All players across MLB wear nicknames on their backs as well as colorful, non-traditional uniforms featuring alternate designs inspired by youth-league uniforms during Players Weekend. The Arizona Diamondbacks won 5-2. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

MLB is bringing back Players' Weekend for the 2019 season, with the event to kick off Aug. 23.

The timing coincides with the end of the 2019 Little League World Series. The third-place and championship games are Aug. 25 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In a change from past seasons, MLB is ditching the Little League vibe for the uniforms. According to MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince, black and white will be the two jersey colors, and the home team decides which color it will wear.

One theme will remain: Players get to choose the names on the back of their uniforms. Brad Boxberger went with a novel approach in 2018, using "box" and "cheeseburger" emojis in place of his surname.

Others, including Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon, are adopting the strategy:

MLB.com shared the full list of Players' Weekend nicknames.

Among the notable monikers, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer will be "BROWN EYE" after going by "BLUE EYE" in 2018 to reflect his heterochromia. Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber carries over "NOT JUSTIN" from last season, which feels particularly appropriate after Topps mistakenly called him by the music star's name on his baseball card.

