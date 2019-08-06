Little League World Series Regionals 2019: Tuesday Scores and Bracket Results

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The 2019 Little League World Series regionals continue inching toward a conclusion, with all eight regions in action across the country.

Only two days remain in the Southeast and Southwest regions. By the time Tuesday ends, the respective regional finals will be set. Virginia awaits a challenger in the Southeast, and Louisiana awaits one in the Southwest.

Here's a look at how the day unfolded.

Tuesday Scores

Great Lakes

Illinois def. Ohio 6-3

Wisconsin vs. Indiana, 4 p.m. ET

Mid-Atlantic

Pennsylvania def. Delaware 7-0

Maryland vs. New Jersey 4 p.m. ET

Midwest

North Dakota def. Nebraska 6-3

South Dakota vs. Missouri, 7 p.m. ET

New England

Maine def. Vermont 5-4

Connecticut vs. Massachusetts, 7 p.m. ET

Northwest

Montana def. Wyoming 20-0

Alaska vs. Washington, 10 p.m. ET

Southeast

Georgia vs. South Carolina, 5 p.m. ET

Southwest

Texas-West vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m. ET

West

Nevada vs. Arizona, 3 p.m. ET

Southern California vs. Utah, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday Recap

Great Lakes

Timely offense was the key for Illinois as it earned a 6-3 in over Ohio.

Through four innings, Illinois had zero runs on three hits. Then the lineup exploded for six runs across the fifth and sixth.

A two-run triple by Ryan Lazewski gave Illinois a 5-3 lead, and Luke Hickey brought Lazewski home with a single in the next at-bat.

Hickey also pitched the final 2.2 innings and kept Ohio from adding on during a three-run fourth inning. He entered with one out and runners on the corners and induced Matt Ponatoski into an inning-ending double play.

Mid-Atlantic

Chase Deibler was the star as Pennsylvania rolled to a 7-0 win over Delaware.

Deibler got the start and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six batters.

As if that wasn't enough, he also went 1-for-3 with two RBI. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth and singled in the sixth to drive home Easton Comp.

Midwest

A pair of singles by Caleb Briggeman and Colby Hanson helped North Dakota pull out a 6-3 win in extra innings against Nebraska.

Nebraska got two quick runs in the first inning but sputtered offensively for the remainder of the game. Similarly, North Dakota's scoring was limited to its three-run third before extra innings.

Caleb Christianson settled down well after his shaky start and pitched 5.1 innings. Matthew Bryant entered the game in the sixth and held Nebraska to one hit in 2.1 innings before Benson Grande secured the game's final out.

New England

A dramatic sixth inning decided Maine's 5-4 victory over Vermont.

Trailing 2-1 entering the final frame, Vermont put three runs across the board to build a two-run advantage. Jacob Putnam tied the game with an RBI single, and a two-run single from Ryan Walker gave Vermont the lead.

With two outs, Spencer Chartier halved Maine's deficit on an RBI single. A walk to Cameron Morin put the go-ahead run on first before Dylan Blue stroked a double to left center that won the game.

Northwest

Montana blitzed Wyoming with 20 runs over three innings for a dominant win.

Four players had multi-hit games for Montana, while Anthony Williams, Austin Pellersels and Westen Fink drove in three runs apiece. Only four of its 13 batters failed to get at least one RBI.

Montana broke the game open in the third inning. The team batted around twice, as it had 19 plate appearances before Wyoming got the third out.