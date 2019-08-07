Europa League 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 3rd Qualifying Fixtures

David Rogers/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rangers and Aberdeen are among those set to be in action during the third qualifying phase for the 2019/20 UEFA Europe League.

Premier League outfit Wolves are heavy favourites for the first leg against Pyunik in Armenia on Thursday. Meanwhile, Scottish duo Rangers and Aberdeen are also tipped by oddsmakers to get past FC Midtjylland and HNK Rijeka, respectively.

Last season's beaten semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt should also progress. The Bundesliga side looks too strong for FC Vaduz, even after selling prolific strikers Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller this summer.

Fixtures and Odds

Wednesday, August 7

Slovan Bratislava (5-11) vs. Dundalk (15-2) (Draw 7-2): 7:15 p.m. BST /2:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 8

FC Astana (1-5) vs. Valletta FC (18-1) (Draw 31-5): 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET

/10 a.m. ET AEK Larnaca (20-9) vs. KAA Gent (13-10) (Draw 29-12): 4:30 p.m. BST /11:30 a.m. ET

(20-9) vs. Gent (13-10) (Draw 29-12): 4:30 p.m. /11:30 a.m. ET Pyunik (16-1) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-13) (Draw 59-10): 5 p.m. BST /12 p.m. ET

(16-1) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-13) (Draw 59-10): 5 p.m. /12 p.m. ET Sparta Prague (5-4) vs. Trabzonspor (29-12) (Draw 23-10): 5 p.m. BST /12 p.m. ET

(29-12) (Draw 23-10): 5 p.m. /12 p.m. ET Universitatea Craiova (11-5) vs. AEK Athens (11-5) (Draw 16-11): 5:15 p.m. BST /12:15 p.m. ET

Brondby (28-17) vs. Braga (7-4) (Draw 12-5): 5:30 p.m. BST /12:30 p.m. ET

Ventspils (28-5) vs. Vitoria Guimaraes (10-17) (Draw 3-1): 5:45 p.m. BST /12:45 p.m. ET

FK Haugesund (11-2) vs. PSV Eindhoven (4-7) (Draw 57-17): 6 p.m. BST /1 p.m. ET

Malmo (4-17) vs. Zrinjski Mostar (16-1) (Draw 11-2): 6 p.m. BST /1 p.m. ET

Mariupol (19-5) vs. AZ Alkmaar (4-5) (Draw 29-10): 6 p.m. BST /1 p.m. ET

Molde (8-11) vs. Aris (9-2) (Draw 37-13): 6 p.m. BST /1 p.m. ET

Neftchi Baku (7-10) vs. Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv (21-4) (Draw 16-5): 6 p.m. BST /1 p.m. ET

Sheriff (28-17) vs. AIK (37-19) (Draw 21-10): 6 p.m. BST /1 p.m. ET

Thun (33-16) vs. Spartak Moscow (16-11) (Draw 23-10): 6 p.m. BST /1 p.m. ET

CSKA Sofia (11-8) vs. Zorya Luhansk (44-19) (Draw 9-4): 6:30 p.m. BST /1:30 p.m. ET

Feyenoord (3-8) vs. Dinamo Tbilisi (15-2) ( Daw 47-10): 6:30 p.m. BST /1:30 p.m. ET

Lokomotiv Plovdiv (11-2) vs. Strasbourg (11-18) (Draw 3-1): 6:30 p.m. BST /1:30 p.m. ET

Ludogorets (1-6) vs. The New Saints (25-1) (Draw 15-2): 6:30 p.m. BST /1:30 p.m. ET

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2-7) vs. Suduva (11-1) (Draw 5-1): 6:30 p.m. BST /1:30 p.m. ET

Royal Antwerp (13-10) vs. Viktoria Plzen (41-18) (Draw 12-5): 6:30 p.m. BST /1:30 p.m. ET

FK Sarajevo (21-10) vs. BATE Borisov (6-4) (Draw 9-4): 6:45 p.m. BST /1:45 p.m. ET

F91 Dudelange (11-18) vs. Nomme Kalju (11-2) (Draw 31-10): 7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET

FC Midtjylland (8-5) vs. Rangers (15-8) (Draw 23-10): 7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET

HNK Rijeka (7-9) vs. Aberdeen (17-4) (Draw 11-4): 7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET

IFK Norrkoping (19-20) vs. Hapoel Be'er Sheva (16-5) (Draw 5-2): 7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET

FC Vaduz (17-2) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (7-19) (Draw 49-11): 7:30 p.m. BST /2:30 p.m. ET

Steaua Bucharest (19-20) vs. Mlada Boleslav (31-10) (Draw 13-5): 7:30 p.m. BST /2:30 p.m. ET

Austria Vienna (6-5) vs. Apollon Limassol (32-13) (Draw 40-17): 7:30 p.m. BST /2:30 p.m. ET

Legia Warsaw (19-20) vs. Atromitos Athens (39-11) (Draw 27-11): 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET

Luzern (17-4) vs. Espanyol (5-7) (Draw 58-19): 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET

Partizan Belgrade (21-20) vs. Yeni Malatyaspor (16-5) (Draw 5-2): 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET

Torino (1-6) vs. Shakhtyor Soligorsk (28-1) (Draw 41-5): 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET

Wolves haven't been afraid to pick strong lineups so far during qualifying. Nuno Espirito Santo was rewarded for risking key first-teamers such as forward Diogo Jota and striker Raul Jimenez with a 6-1 aggregate win over Crusaders in the previous round.

Jota and Jimenez accounted for three of the goals, picking up where they left off last season as a prolific duo combining pace and ingenuity. Wolves have further boosted their options up top by signing Patrick Cutrone, who has previously impressed in the competition for AC Milan:

Wolves' firepower will send Santo's men into a commanding first-leg lead and eventually a possible tie against Serie A side Torino.

Rangers are also fancied to progress, but Midtjylland have a decent pedigree in the competition, famously scoring a first-leg victory over Manchester United in the last 32 back in 2016.

Steven Gerrard still has a strong squad to choose from, and the presence of goalkeeper Alan McGregor, midfielder Steven Davis and powerhouse centre-forward Alfredo Morelos will let Rangers leave Denmark with a win.

Ronald Zak/Associated Press

Rangers will be expected to go through, but there may be more pressure on Aberdeen. SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster wants the Dons to reach the group stage to help improve the domestic league's standing in the UEFA rankings, per Callum Law of the Evening Express:

"It's vital that as many teams go as far as possible in Europe—not only for the enjoyment of their fans but to get more coefficient points. We're 20th in Europe, but not so long ago we were 26th in Europe. If we can get to 15th that really does transform things and open up much better access to European competitions."

Aberdeen's chances in Iceland will hinge on the performance of free-scoring striker Sam Cosgrove. He bagged a brace during the 3-2 win over Hearts on Sunday, after scoring four times in the 6-1 victory over Chikhura Sachkhere in the second qualifying phase.

Frankfurt's bid to match last season's run to the last four looks like a daunting task after Jovic moved to Real Madrid and Haller signed for West Ham United. The former's goals were the platform for a successful campaign that only ended with a penalty shootout defeat to eventual winners Chelsea:

Not having Jovic to lead the line is a blow, but this squad still has enough quality in midfield and forward areas. Forward Ante Rebic and midfielders Filip Kostic, Jonathan de Guzman and Sebastian Rode will ensure Frankfurt overpower Vaduz.