Video: Watch Jonathan Villar Become 5th Orioles Player to Hit for Cycle

Gail Burton/Associated Press

It's been a long season for the Baltimore Orioles, but Jonathan Villar provided a bright spot Monday.

The shortstop hit for the cycle against the New York Yankees in a 9-6 loss:

He was just the third home player to accomplish the feat since Oriole Park at Camden Yards opened in 1992.

Villar got the difficult part of the cycle out of the way early with a triple in the third inning; it was just the 13th of his seven-year career. He needed to hustle out of the box on his second hit to end up with a double.

After he homered in the sixth, he needed only a single in his final at-bat and came through in the ninth against Aroldis Chapman. Villar finished 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs.

Though the Orioles fell to 38-74, Villar is having a strong season with 15 home runs and a .768 OPS, both of which are the second-highest marks of his major league career.