Report: Ex-Texans RB D'Onta Foreman Claimed off Waivers by Colts

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2019

Houston Texans' D'Onta Foreman (27) makes his way to an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts claimed running back D'Onta Foreman off waivers Monday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

The Chronicle's John McClain reported Sunday the Houston Texans were placing Foreman on waivers, writing they "weren't happy with his work habits." Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added this wasn't a recent issue:

                        

