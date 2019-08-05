Report: Ex-Texans RB D'Onta Foreman Claimed off Waivers by Colts

Report: Ex-Texans RB D'Onta Foreman Claimed off Waivers by ColtsAugust 5, 2019
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
The Indianapolis Colts claimed running back D'Onta Foreman off waivers Monday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.
The Chronicle's John McClain reported Sunday the Houston Texans were placing Foreman on waivers, writing they "weren't happy with his work habits." Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added this wasn't a recent issue:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The frustration with RB D’Onta Foreman was evident going back to last season. A bold move that everyone takes notice of so early in camp. https://t.co/zFFg3J5dTP
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
