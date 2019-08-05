Report: Ex-Texans RB D'Onta Foreman Claimed off Waivers by Colts

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts claimed running back D'Onta Foreman off waivers Monday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

The Chronicle's John McClain reported Sunday the Houston Texans were placing Foreman on waivers, writing they "weren't happy with his work habits." Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added this wasn't a recent issue:



