Report: Alex Lewis Traded to Jets from Ravens for 2020 7th-Round Draft Pick

Report: Alex Lewis Traded to Jets from Ravens for 2020 7th-Round Draft PickAugust 5, 2019
The New York Jets gave up a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for offensive lineman Alex Lewis, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News:
Manish Mehta @MMehtaNYDN
Sources: Jets have traded for Ravens OL Alex Lewis. ... Jets decided to trade for him before Baltimore out him on waivers.
Manish Mehta @MMehtaNYDN
Jets will inherit ALex Lewis' contract. He has one year left on his deal: $2.025 base salary. (Cap hit: $2.15 million) Lewis, 27, started 10 games for the Ravens last year.
Manish Mehta @MMehtaNYDN
Joe Douglas isn’t fooling around trying to improve the offensive line. Two o-line additions in the past few days: Ryan Kalil and now Alex Lewis. The Jets gave up a conditional 7th round pick in 2020 for Lewis. They did not want Lewis to hit open market. A smart preemptive move
Lewis had announced earlier Monday via Instagram that he'd been released, though the Jets swung the trade before the offensive lineman hit waivers:
"Thank you to the Baltimore Ravens for drafting me back in 2016 and giving me an opportunity to play in the NFL. It has been a memorable three years. Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along the way. Loved the atmosphere of Baltimore and the amazing fans that supported us! Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! 'As one door closes another opens.'"
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
