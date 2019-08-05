Report: Alex Lewis Traded to Jets from Ravens for 2020 7th-Round Draft Pick

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2019

A member of the Baltimore Ravens adjusts offensive tackle Alex Lewis' jersey during an NFL football training camp practice at the team's headquarters, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The New York Jets gave up a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for offensive lineman Alex Lewis, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News:

Lewis had announced earlier Monday via Instagram that he'd been released, though the Jets swung the trade before the offensive lineman hit waivers:

"Thank you to the Baltimore Ravens for drafting me back in 2016 and giving me an opportunity to play in the NFL. It has been a memorable three years. Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along the way. Loved the atmosphere of Baltimore and the amazing fans that supported us! Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! 'As one door closes another opens.'"

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

