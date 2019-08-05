Little League World Series Regionals 2019: Monday Scores and Bracket Results

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Little League World Series Regionals continued Monday with a full slate of games on the schedule around the United States. Below, we'll recount all of the day's action.

And for the future schedule, be sure to check out LittleLeague.org.

South Carolina def. Florida 5-1

Gregory Bryant, take a bow.

The South Carolina pitcher was absolutely brilliant Monday, allowing just six hits and a run in South Carolina's 5-1 win over Florida. He threw a complete game, striking out four batters, and chipped in at the plate with a hit as well.

The offense was led by Lane Myers (two RBI) and Bennett Candler (two runs). Ezana Birru knocked in the lone run for Florida.

Washington, DC def. New Jersey 8-7

Walk it off, Washington, DC.

Jacob Goldman's three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Washington, DC an 8-7 victory over New Jersey on Monday afternoon.

Washington, DC trailed New Jersey by four runs heading into the bottom of the sixth, but a Will Twomey RBI single and Goldman's three-run bomb completed the comeback. That spoiled big games from New Jersey's Sal Garcia (two RBI), Yady Mateo (two RBI) and Jayden Capindinca (two runs).

Twomey also had an inspired performance on the mound, striking out 10 batters in four innings.

Kentucky def. Indiana 15-4

This one was never in doubt.

Led by Cameron Obee's two hits, three runs and three RBI, Kentucky cruised to a 15-4 win over Indiana that was halted after four innings. Evan Schallert, William Alexander and Nick Simpson added two RBI apiece, while four Kentucky pitchers combined to give up six hits and four runs.

Kentucky broke the game wide open in the top second inning, pushing ahead eight runs. It ended any doubt of the outcome in the top of the third, scoring another five runs.

Carter Odaffer led the way for Indiana with two hits and two RBI.