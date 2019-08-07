Best-Case, Worst-Case Scenarios for NBA's Top Stars on New Teams

1 of 10

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Best-Case

Jimmy Butler finally finds his hoops home in the militaristic setup Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra have created with the Miami Heat. The uber-competitive nature of all three makes the Miami Heat the hardest-working team in the Association, and Butler is a natural tone-setter at both ends for the post-Dwyane Wade Heat.

After taking a backward step statistically with the Philadelphia 76ers, Butler breaks his career highs of 23.9 points and 5.5 assists. He also steers a relentless, more versatile—due to Butler's arrival and Bam Adebayo's expanded role—defense from a seventh-ranked unit into a top-three powerhouse.

Butler returns to the All-Star Game after a one-year hiatus and scores the second top-10 finish in MVP voting of his career. Miami enjoys home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs and uses it to make its first conference semis run in four seasons.

Worst-Case

Butler quickly realizes South Beach isn't the same without Wade and learns the hard way he doesn't have a legitimate co-star on either end. The Heat rank among the bottom third in three-point shooting and offensive efficiency, while the heavy burden of Butler's offensive demands wreak havoc on his shooting percentages.

The swingman again clashes with younger teammates, putting Miami in a tough spot as the youngsters are clearly the club's next-most important players. There are whispers of Butler seeking a change of address, but his age, contract and injury history keep any serious suitors from emerging.

He misses enough time that, when combined with the team's sluggish play, it costs him an All-Star spot. The Heat fall short of the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.