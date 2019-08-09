MotoGP Grand Prix of Austria 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

MICHAL CIZEK/Getty Images

Marc Marquez will attempt to continue his MotoGP dominance during the 2019 Grand Prix of Austria on Sunday.

The five-time world champion has placed in the top two in nine out of 10 races this season, and the Spaniard holds a 63-point advantage at the top of the standings.

Andrea Dovizioso has remained Marquez's nearest challenger this term, but the Italian has only made the podium once in the last four races.

Race Schedule

Friday, August 9

FP1: 9:55 a.m. local/8:55 a.m BST/3:55 a.m. ET

FP2: 2:10 p.m. local/1:10 p.m BST/8:10 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 10

FP3: 9:55 a.m. local/8:55 a.m BST/3:55 a.m. ET

FP4: 1:30 p.m. local/12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

O1: 2:10 p.m. local/1:10 p.m BST/8:10 a.m. ET

O2: 2:35 p.m. local/1:35 p.m. BST/8:35 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 11

WUP: 9:20 a.m. local/8:20 a.m BST/3:20 a.m. ET

Race: 2 p.m. local/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

Live-stream links: BT Sport App, beIN Sports Connect

Preview and Top Riders

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

It appears only a matter of time before Marquez retains his world crown after six victories this season. The 26-year-old continues to drive the standard in the sport, with his competitors unable to match his consistency.

The field have not exerted sufficient pressure on the Repsol Honda rider, and Marquez has stamped his authority on the championship once again.

The Red Bull Ring will host the latest edition of the title race, with Dovizioso falling out of touch with the leader. The Ducati man came second in the Czech Republic on August 2, but fourth and fifth-placed finishes in the Netherlands and Germany, respectively, damaged his chances of catching Marquez.

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

After the Czech Grand Prix, Dovizioso admitted Marquez is currently in a class of his own, but said he is ready to fight in the next race, according to Kyle Francis of Motorsport Week.

"We have to be happy, as Marc is showing special speed every race unlike last year so we have to work harder."

[...]

"For sure we will be competitive in Austria, our bike works well there but the Honda is different this year, they have much better acceleration so they should be much more competitive than last year. The tyres also work differently this year, so we are seeing the races go differently this year compared to last so you never know how the tyre will work so we’ll see how we are in the race there."

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Alex Rins is closing in on fourth-placed Danilo Petrucci in the championship. The Barcelona-born racer seemed to be a valid title contender after victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas on April 13, but two retirements this season have lost him vital points.

Petrucci's form has plummeted since finishing sixth in the Netherlands on June 30. Rins now has the opportunity of reducing the 15-point gap between himself and the 28-year-old.