Manchester City, Chelsea and Top Winners, Losers from EPL Summer Transfer Window

Manchester City, Chelsea and Top Winners, Losers from EPL Summer Transfer WindowAugust 8, 2019
The Premier League's summer transfer window is in the books, bringing an end to fresh arrivals on British shores ahead of the new season.
Clubs can still sell players to foreign teams, but without the ability to sign replacements, they're likely to hold off on cashing in unless an offer is too good to be true.
With the likes of Eden Hazard, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Rodri, Nicolas Pepe and many others switching clubs, there was plenty of turnover during the summer.
Here is a look at some of the biggest winners and losers after the deadline passed.
Winners: Manchester City
Notable additions: Rodri, Joao Cancelo
While last year's main title rivals Liverpool were mostly quiet in the summer transfer market, the defending champions added plenty of talent to what was already one of the best teams in all of Europe.
Rodri is perhaps already Spain's best midfielder and should be both an instant-impact player and excellent long-term investment. The 23-year-old is a perfect replacement for 34-year-old Fernandinho, but versatile enough to play next to the Brazilian for the foreseeable future.
Joao Cancelo struggled for consistency last season, but at his best he was arguably the most dynamic attacking force at right-back in Europe. Landing him for Danilo and cash from Juventus is a massive coup for a team that already has Kyle Walker.
Add the return of Angelino to those two signings, and it appears the gap between City and Liverpool got bigger during the summer. The Blues have serious depth and are littered with top-end talent, even if Leroy Sane still leaves for Bayern Munich.
Losers: Chelsea
Notable additions: Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic
Chelsea's spot on this list was all but guaranteed as soon as their request to have their transfer ban frozen for the summer was denied, preventing them from adding more talent to the squad.
The Blues completed the Christian Pulisic transfer ahead of the ban going into effect, and were also able to turn Mateo Kovacic's loan into a permanent transfer. Both are fine players, but Chelsea needed much more to close the gap to City and Liverpool.
And with Eden Hazard now plying his trade for Real Madrid, Chelsea have lost their most valuable forward and the main reason they finished the Premier League campaign in third place.
New manager Frank Lampard's job without the Belgian would have been hard enough even if the Blues had added two or three more top players. With no additional arrivals, a top-four finish might not be in reach.
Winners: Everton
Notable additions: Moise Kean, Fabian Delph
Marcel Brands kept busy during his first summer as Everton's director of football, adding both experience and upside to the ambitious Toffees project.
Andre Gomes was a standout last year, and turning his loan into a permanent switch was a no-brainer. Fabian Delph and Jonas Lossl both add depth and experience to the squad, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin is a natural replacement for Idrissa Gueye, who signed for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
But the standout addition was that of talented forward Moise Kean, who announced himself as a potential star of the future during the second half of last season. With his Juventus contract running out next summer, the Toffees pounced.
Kean's upside is virtually limitless, and he could well be the Premier League's best striker in a couple of years if his development continues at the same rapid pace.
Losers: Manchester United
Notable additions: Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James
United did not have a bad summer window, landing talented youngsters Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James and adding a top defender in Harry Maguire. The Red Devils' spending was reasonable, and with an eye on the future.
But is it enough? The midfield unit was perhaps the biggest weakness last season, and after losing Ander Herrera, it might be even worse in 2019-20. Paul Pogba's future is still murky at best after he told reporters he wanted to leave, throwing the midfield group into further turmoil.
In attack, neither Marcus Rashford nor Anthony Martial has shown they can consistently be the main man. Romelu Lukaku has left for Inter Milan, so all of the pressure will now be their shoulders.
United took a small step forward this summer by adding Maguire and investing in youth, but they didn't do nearly enough to bridge the gap to City or Liverpool. Fans have gotten used to rooting for a contender over the years, but this United side likely won't be battling for their first title since 2013.
Winners: Aston Villa
Notable additions: Trezeguet, Tyrone Mings
Leicester City nearly snuck into this spot for keeping hold of Youri Tielemans, James Maddison and Ben Chilwell, but the sheer volume of Villa's business won out.
On top of keeping Jack Grealish at the club, the Villans added a ton of new players. The likes of Tom Heaton, Matt Targett and Tyrone Mings bring Premier League experience―the latter had a loan spell at Villa last year―but it's the newcomers that offer the true intrigue.
Trezeguet was one of the standouts at this year's African Cup of Nations and seems ready to finally live up to the potential he teased during his time in Belgium. Wesley and Marvelous Nakamba also have Belgian pasts, earning their Premier League transfers after great spells with Club Brugge.
Douglas Luiz, Jota and Bjorn Engels are among the other newcomers, and all will add valuable depth to a squad that already looked impressive toward the end of last season. Not all of these signings will work out, but Villa added a lot of upside to their team, and that should help them avoid the drop.
Losers: Newcastle
Notable additions: Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin
Headline signings Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin are two young players with upside, but scored just 13 goals in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 between them last season and don't bring a ton of experience at the highest level. They may exceed expectations but are just as likely to take time to adapt to English football or reach their potential.
Outside of those two, the Magpies barely made a splash in the market. Andy Carroll's return is something of a feel-good story, but he hasn't enjoyed a double-digit scoring season in the Premier League since he left St. James' Park.
They didn't bring in a proven, productive replacement for Ayoze Perez, and the signing of Jetro Willems―not a starter for Eintracht Frankfurt last season―won't inspire much confidence.
After the Rafa Benitez saga, which ended with the manager moving to China, fans were likely hoping for some kind of positive signal from Newcastle. Instead, they got more disappointment from owner Mike Ashley, who will hope Steve Bruce can steer the club away from relegation.