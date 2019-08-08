Manchester City, Chelsea and Top Winners, Losers from EPL Summer Transfer Window

0 of 6

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The Premier League's summer transfer window is in the books, bringing an end to fresh arrivals on British shores ahead of the new season.

Clubs can still sell players to foreign teams, but without the ability to sign replacements, they're likely to hold off on cashing in unless an offer is too good to be true.

With the likes of Eden Hazard, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Rodri, Nicolas Pepe and many others switching clubs, there was plenty of turnover during the summer.

Here is a look at some of the biggest winners and losers after the deadline passed.