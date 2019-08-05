Andrew Luck 'Certainly' Believes He'll Return from Calf Injury for Colts' Opener

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck doesn't believe that the calf strain that has kept him out of practice this week will cause him to miss any regular-season action.

"I certainly believe I will [be ready]," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. "That's certainly the goal."

Luck added that the injury, which he first suffered in April and has lingered since, has been a source of frustration:

"At times I do worry about it. It can be frustrating. The arc of an injury, whether it's a big surgical one or something you're rehabbing through. ... Maybe I'm not improving as fast as I want and missing things is no fun. It eats at you. But I do know at the end of the day if I'm getting the most out of myself, if I'm being the best I can that day, then that's what I need to do."

King added that he heard the calf strain originated last season, though Luck has maintained he suffered it this offseason.

Regardless, the Colts need a healthy Luck to start the season. The 29-year-old quarterback is fresh off his best NFL season, throwing for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 67.3 percent of his passes.

He led the Colts to a 10-6 record and a wild-card victory before bowing out of the postseason against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Behind Luck, the Colts are a threat to win the AFC South and reach the postseason yet again. They have realistic Super Bowl aspirations, but without Luck, those aspirations dissipate.

In his absence, Jacoby Brissett sits atop the depth chart. Brissett showed flashes in 2017 when Luck missed the season, throwing for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, though he completed just 58.8 percent of his passes. The Colts went just 4-12 that year.

So Luck's value is immense, though head coach Frank Reich told King that he isn't fretting over the quarterback's injury status just yet:

"As a former player and as a coach, it's just always my instinct to trust the player. I really don't lay awake at night thinking about it. When our players have injuries, I'm not the guy who's asking every five minutes how they're doing. That's just the way I am. Part of that is because I think my 14 years of experience as a player. ... I know he wants to be there as bad as anybody. Me asking him every five minutes how he's doing doesn't help anything."

If the injury persists into the regular season, however, Reich may find himself having a few sleepless nights.