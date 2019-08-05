Champions League Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for Play-off Round Fixtures

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Ajax will play either APOEL or Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League play-off if they make it past PAOK in the third qualifying round of the competition.

UEFA made the draw for the play-offs on Monday, although only two sides—Slavia Prague and Young Boys—are confirmed participants.

The remaining 10 teams will be set after the conclusion of the third qualifying round, which features 10 two-legged matches.

Here is the draw in full:

Ajax made it to the semi-finals of the competition last season and were seconds away from reaching the final before Lucas Moura's late goal saw Tottenham Hotspur progress.

The first legs of the third qualifying round will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the second legs to come on the same days in a week's time.

Those sides that progress will then battle it out for a spot in the group stages of the competition in the play-offs, which will be played on August 20 and 27.

Aside from Ajax, another big name with work to do to advance into the tournament proper is Porto. They made it to the quarter-finals in 2018-19 before being beaten by eventual winners Liverpool. They have to go through the qualifying process after finishing runners-up to Benfica in their domestic league.

The Portuguese side face a potentially tricky double-header with Krasnodar before they can think about their play-off match, where either Olympiakos or Istanbul Basaksehir await.

Celtic are another huge name in the qualifiers, albeit they've struggled to make an impression on the European stage in recent seasons. Should they dispatch Cluj, Slavia Prague will stand between them and a spot in the group stages.