The Biggest Fantasy Football Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 6

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (11.10)

In terms of fantasy points, Dak Prescott slipped from QB10 in 2017 to QB12 in 2018, but fantasy managers should feel good about his trajectory going forward.

For starters, Prescott will have a full season with wide receiver Amari Cooper; the two connected on 53 of 76 targets for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games last year. Expect to see growth in their on-field chemistry.

Tight end Jason Witten returns after a year in the Monday Night Football booth. He's 37 years old, but the two-time All-Pro recorded a combined 132 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns with Prescott under center in the 2016 and 2017 terms.

The Cowboys also added wide receiver Randall Cobb to the pass-catching group—an eight-year veteran with a 69.6 percent catch rate.

In addition to Prescott's perimeter weapons, he's been a consistent scorer as a ball-carrier, logging 944 rushing yards for 18 touchdowns in three seasons.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (12.04)

Don't expect Lamar Jackson to transform into Deshaun Watson as a passer overnight, but you should take advantage of his ability to rack up rushing statistics. Last year, he recorded 18 carries in three contests and ran for at least 90 yards in those outings.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh took the over on whether Jackson runs the ball 139 times this season, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, though the quarterback thinks he'll log fewer runs than last year. "I've put on weight," he said on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t ESPN's Jamison Hensley). "But I don't think I'll be running as much as I did last year."

Fantasy owners could have the best of both worlds. Remember, Jackson only started seven regular-season games and registered 147 carries for 695 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. As a starter for a full season, he could run the ball nine times per contest and prove Harbaugh right (144 rush attempts).

Jackson's average in carries per game may drop in comparison to the previous season. Nonetheless, the coaching staff isn't likely to remove that portion of his game, especially since he's effectively moved the ball on the ground.

Jackson will likely throw more, which increases opportunities for points through the air, but he could still log 500 or more rushing yards with a handful of touchdowns as a ball-carrier.

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (13.09)

When you think about quarterbacks who consistently threaten defenses with their legs, keep in mind that Mitchell Trubisky ranked fifth in rushing yards (421) among signal-callers last year. He also logged three touchdowns on the ground.

For perspective, Trubisky had more rushing yards than Russell Wilson (376) and Marcus Mariota (357), two quarterbacks regarded as dual threats out of the pocket.

In Year 2 under head coach Matt Nagy, Trubisky may see growth as a passer because of his familiarity within the offense.

The Chicago Bears added two running backs who can catch out of the backfield. Mike Davis has 59 receptions for 408 yards and a touchdown through four pro years. David Montgomery had 71 grabs for 582 yards through three terms at Iowa State.

Trubisky's potential growth coupled with his ability to run and pick up yards makes him an ascending fantasy asset.