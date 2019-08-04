Jerry Colangelo Talks USA Basketball Roster, FIBA World Cup Expectations

Brock Williams-Smith/Getty Images

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo doesn't "have any angst" surrounding the FIBA World Cup, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

"We're going to have some fun," Colangelo added.

The tournament begins Aug. 31, and the roster representing the U.S. in China has gone through many alterations in recent weeks. Notable players who have removed themselves from participation include James Harden, Anthony Davis, Kevin Love, Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, CJ McCollum, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick.

The general consensus is that, after an eventful NBA offseason that gave the league more parity heading into next season than has been present in recent seasons, players would rather dedicate the offseason to training for their respective franchises.

However, Colangelo told the New York Times' Marc Stein he "would like to keep the focus on who is there, not on who's not there."

By Aug. 17, head coach Gregg Popovich will finalize the 12-man roster.

As of now, though, those who have accepted an invitation are Bam Adebayo, Harrison Barnes, Jaylen Brown, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Mason Plumlee, Marcus Smart, Thaddeus Young, Khris Middleton, Kyle Lowry, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, PJ Tucker, Myles Turner and Kemba Walker.

The U.S. claimed gold at the last World Cup in 2014 under then-head coach Mike Krzyzewski.