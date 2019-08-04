Ryan Lochte Wins 200 IM at US National Championships After 14-Month Ban

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Ryan Lochte had a moment to remember Sunday when he took the top spot in the 200-meter individual medley during the United States national championships.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Lochte won his first event after a 14-month ban with a time of one minute, 57.76 seconds.

Lochte was suspended from competition for violating United States Anti-Doping Agency rules after a May 2018 photo posted on social media showed him receiving an intravenous injection.

In USADA's official statement announcing the suspension, it said Lochte's injection was for "permitted substances," but the method of receiving it was a rules violation because "intravenous infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period are prohibited at all times."

The six-time Olympic gold medalist entered in six events at the U.S. championships, including five that took place on Sunday.

"I've been splotchy with my swimming," Lochte said, via the Rick Eymer of the AP. "Family trumps everything. Swimming has been my second priority. Nationals, for me is a stepping stone to see where I'm at in the swimming world. It's a long journey to next year to see what I can do."

Lochte, 35, is attempting to qualify for the 2020 Games in Tokyo. He has competed in four straight Olympics dating back to 2004 and is the second-most decorated men's swimmer of all time with seven individual medals.