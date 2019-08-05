Mets News: Robinson Cano's Injury Revealed to Be Torn Hamstring

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano will be out for the foreseeable future, as the team announced Monday he suffered a torn hamstring, according to Mets radio announcer Wayne Randazzo.

Cano, 36, missed a career-high 82 games last season with the Seattle Mariners, though all but two were because of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

In 2019, Cano has had two stints on the injured list with quad injuries in May and June. He left the Mets' win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday with what was thought to be a strained left hamstring after he pulled up on the basepath.

New York has made a surprise run in the National League wild-card race, closing to within 2.5 games of the second spot. The front office made a bold move three days before Wednesday's trade deadline to acquire Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays to boost the starting rotation.

When Cano has been healthy this season, he's struggled to find his form. The Dominican star is on pace to have the worst OPS of his career (.710).

Mets manager Mickey Callaway can shift Jeff McNeil from right field to second base until Cano returns.