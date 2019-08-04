Drew League 2019 Results: LaMelo Ball Erupts for 31 in No Shnacks Loss

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

The 2019 Drew League regular season drew to a close on Sunday with five games on the schedule and playoff positioning on the line.

Between the Carl Munns Division and Louis Merritt Division, a total of 16 teams will have earned the opportunity to compete for a title in the postseason. The top three teams in the standings—No Shnacks, Public Enemy, All In—had identical 8-2 records heading into Sunday's games.

Here's a look at the results from the final batch of Drew League regular-season games.

Week 10 Scores

L.O.S. def. BB4L, 82-67

Baxter's Legacy def. Public Enemy, 80-73

CitiTeam Blazers def. No Shnacks, 103-87

CABC So. Cal def. Team Watson, 98-87

All In def. Black Pearl Elite, 84-76

Playoff Matchups

Scores and stats via Drew League website and Drew League Twitter account unless otherwise noted.

Top Performances



CitiTeam Blazers 103, No Shnacks 87

No Shnacks didn't end the regular season on a high note, dropping the finale 103-87 to CitiTeam Blazers. The loss also dropped the team into a three-way tie atop the Louis Merritt Division with the Blazers and Redemption.

Despite a rough day overall for the Shnacks, LaMelo Ball had an excellent showing with 31 points and 13 rebounds.

The Shnacks were able to keep the game close early and went into halftime with the scored tied at 49. It was in the third quarter when the Blazers started to open things up with a 10-point advantage.

Ervin Ware took home player-of-the-game honors for the Blazers by scoring 18 points on six three-pointers.

All In 84, Black Pearl Elite 76

All In's 84-76 win over Black Pearl Elite in the final game of the weekend also turned out to be the one with the most important playoff ramifications.

Following Public Enemy's loss to Baxter's Legacy earlier in the day, All In secured the best record in the league (9-2) and No. 1 seed in the Carl Munns Division with their victory.

Stephaun Branch played the role of hero for All In, going for 17 points, six rebounds and five assists to get player-of-the-game honors.

On the other side of the spectrum, Black Pearl Elite's loss eliminated them from playoff contention. The team was 4-5 coming into Sunday's game, needing a victory to pass Hometown Favorites in the standings.

Instead, Elite's defeat gave them the same record as Hometown Favorites, but the Favorites got into the playoffs on a tiebreaker thanks to its 79-73 head-to-head win in Week 5.