Carmen's Crew vs. Golden Eagles Set at The Basketball Tournament After Semi Wins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Basketball Tournament is down to two teams.

After four years of dominance, Overseas Elite's reign ended at the hands of Carmen's Crew. The group of Ohio State alums defeated Overseas Elite in a thriller, handing the defending champs their first loss in TBT history.

Golden Eagles won the second game of the afternoon in another thriller, taking out another group of European basketball stars in Team Hines. The Marquette alumni group was spearheaded by some clutch three-point shooting and a strong defensive effort.

Here's a look at Sunday's results and how we got to Tuesday's final. The winner will take home $2 million.

Carmen's Crew 71, Overseas Elite 66

Carmen's Crew came at the king of TBT, and when it came time for the Elam Ending, they did not miss.

David Lighty picked up a loose ball and laid in the game's final basket to give Carmen's Crew a 71-66 victory in their semifinal matchup.

Lighty finished with 18 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter. Carmen's Crew led most of the way thanks to a 24-16 first quarter, but the two sides played a back-and-forth affair down the stretch that could have gone either way until the Elam Ending.

The Elam score was set with the game tied at 63-63 after a Jeremy Pargo layup. Pargo had 17 points, but that layup was his only basket in the second half for Overseas Elite. Carmen's Crew scored the first six points during the Elam period to get within two points of closing things out.

Overseas Elite's only points late came at the free-throw line, but they missed three of their six attempts. Current NBA free agent Jonathon Simmons missed two critical free throws that would have helped halt the momentum early in Carmen's Crew's run.

Dominique Archie (10 points) was the only player other than Pargo in double figures for Overseas Elite, which won the TBT from 2015 to 2018. This team was slightly different from its previous iterations, missing notable faces like Errick McCollum, who sat out after getting married this summer.

William Buford (15 points), Jeff Gibbs (12 points) and Jon Diebler (10 points) were in double figures for Carmen's Crew. It will be looking to knock off its third straight No. 1 seed in Tuesday's final.

Golden Eagles 68, Team Hines 62

Travis Diener hit a lot of big shots during his time at Marquette.

None of them helped him get one step closer to a $2 million grand prize.

Diener knocked down a clutch three during Elam scoring to get the Golden Eagles to the 68-point marker in their 68-62 victory over Team Hines. The 37-year-old hit both of his threes in the Elam portion of the game, one that put the Golden Eagles back ahead at 63-60 and another to cap things off.

Elgin Cook led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Marquette alums. Maurice Acker (12 points) and Dwight Buycks (10 points) were also in double figures.

No player on Team Hines scored more than Kyle Hines' 12. Matt Lojeski added 11 points, but the Team Hines offense sputtered after a 24-point first quarter. Hines had just seven points in the fourth, including a drought of more than three minutes before the Elam ending began.