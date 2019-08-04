Little League World Series Regionals 2019: Sunday Scores and Bracket Results

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The floodgates opened Sunday in regional qualifying for the 2019 Little League World Series.

The Midwest, Southeast and Southwest regions had started play in recent days. The rest of the country finally joined suit as teams vie for a trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Here are the results from Sunday and a recap of the action. The regional brackets and schedules are available on the Little League's official site.

2019 Little League World Series Regionals

Great Lakes

Indiana def. Ohio, 4-3

Illinois vs. Wisconsin, 1 p.m. ET

Mid-Atlantic

New Jersey def. Pennsylvania, 1-0

Maryland vs. New York, 4 p.m. ET

Midwest

South Dakota vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m. ET

Iowa vs. North Dakota, 7 p.m. ET

New England

Massachusetts vs. Maine, 1 p.m. ET

Connecticut vs. Vermont, 7 p.m. ET

Northwest

Washington vs. Wyoming, 3 p.m. ET

Alaska vs. Montana, 7 p.m. ET

Southeast

Tennessee vs. Florida, 1 p.m. ET

West Virginia vs. South Carolina, 4 p.m. ET

Southwest

Oklahoma vs. Texas-East, 6 p.m. ET

Mississippi vs. New Mexico, 9 p.m. ET

West

Northern California def. Nevada, 3-0

Southern California vs. Hawaii, 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday Recap

Great Lakes

The opening game of the Great Lakes regional wasn't lacking in drama as Indiana overturned a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3.

Cullen Garloch got Indiana on the board with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth. Then Karson Cook tied the game at three with an RBI single in the sixth. Spencer Durham represented the potential winning run on the play but was thrown out at home.

A two-out triple in the seventh by Connor Cuozzo put the go-ahead runner in scoring position for Ohio. Garloch got Cade Bowling to fly out and end the threat.

That set the stage for Preston Burton to be the hero. Burton led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch from Cam Carter allowed Burton to come home for the victory.

Burton finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, while Garloch went 1-for-4 with three RBI and held Ohio scoreless for the final 2.1 innings.

Mid-Atlantic

J.R. Rosado and Yady Mateo threw a combined one-hitter as New Jersey edged out Pennsylvania.

Mateo also delivered the decisive blow in the fifth inning. He ripped a liner to right center that brought home Sal Garcia.

Riding his wave of adrenaline, Mateo struck out the side when he returned to the mound for the bottom of the fifth. After allowing a leadoff walk to Eric Foster Jr., he struck out Chase Deibler and then forced Aaron Angelo and Lucas Martz to ground out and end the game.

West

Chase Bentley put on a one-man show Sunday to power Northern California to a 3-0 win over Nevada.

It wasn't enough for Bentley to go the distance, striking out nine and limiting Nevada to one hit over six innings. He was also 3-for-3 with two RBI and one run scored.

Bentley doubled with one out in the bottom of the first but remained stranded on second after Samuel Kemmer struck out Shane Maloney and Benjamin Kreizenbeck. In the third inning, Bentley took matters into his own hands. With Kenneth Tibbits standing on first, he homered to right field to give Northern California a two-run lead.

Tibbits tacked on another run with a leadoff homer in the fifth.