Updated Rosters for Each Premier League Club After 2019 Summer Transfer Deadline

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The Premier League's summer transfer window slammed shut at 5 p.m. BST on Thursday, ahead of Friday's competition opener between Liverpool and Norwich City. Clubs can still sell players to foreign teams, but will not be able to strengthen themselves until the winter window opens.

Some of the biggest moves of the summer include the arrivals of Rodri, Tanguy Ndombele, Nicolas Pepe and Harry Maguire at Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively.

Stars like Eden Hazard and Kieran Trippier will be plying their trade in Spain next season, following their moves to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Here is a team-by-team roster breakdown following the end of the Premier League summer window.

New arrivals in italics. All data courtesy of Transfermarkt.com.