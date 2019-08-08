Updated Rosters for Each Premier League Club After 2019 Summer Transfer Deadline

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

Updated Rosters for Each Premier League Club After 2019 Summer Transfer Deadline

0 of 20

    Frank Augstein/Associated Press

    The Premier League's summer transfer window slammed shut at 5 p.m. BST on Thursday, ahead of Friday's competition opener between Liverpool and Norwich City. Clubs can still sell players to foreign teams, but will not be able to strengthen themselves until the winter window opens.

    Some of the biggest moves of the summer include the arrivals of Rodri, Tanguy Ndombele, Nicolas Pepe and Harry Maguire at Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively.

    Stars like Eden Hazard and Kieran Trippier will be plying their trade in Spain next season, following their moves to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

    Here is a team-by-team roster breakdown following the end of the Premier League summer window.

        

    New arrivals in italics. All data courtesy of Transfermarkt.com.

Arsenal

1 of 20

    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Arsenal opted for quality over quantity in the summer, adding Lille's Nicolas Pepe to their talented attack as their headline signing. The 24-year-old scored 22 goals and added 11 assists in Ligue 1 last season and should fit in nicely with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Bernd Leno

    Emiliano Martinez

    Matt Macey

        

    Defenders

    Shkodran Mustafi

    Sokratis

    Calum Chambers

    Rob Holding

    Konstantinos Mavropanos

    Sead Kolasinac

    Nacho Monreal

    Hector Bellerin

    Kieran Tierney

    David Luiz

        

    Midfielders

    Lucas Torreira

    Granit Xhaka

    Mohamed Elneny

    Matteo Guendouzi

    Dani Ceballos

    Joe Willock

    Ainsley Maitland-Niles

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan

    Mesut Ozil

        

    Forwards

    Gabriel Martinelli

    Nicolas Pepe

    Reiss Nelson

    Alexandre Lacazette

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aston Villa

2 of 20

    Naomi Baker/Getty Images

    Villa added quality and experience throughout the squad, turning the loan of Anwar El Ghazi into a permanent transfer and signing the likes of Bjorn Engels, Tom Heaton, Matt Targett and Wesley.

    Some of their new players may need some time to adapt to the Premier League, but with so many new faces, one or two players are bound to make an instant impact. Egypt international Trezeguet could be one of the league's top newcomers if he lives up to his vast potential.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Lovre Kalinic

    Orjan Nyland

    Tom Heaton

    Jed Steer

       

    Defenders

    James Chester

    Bjorn Engels

    Tyrone Mings

    Ezri Konsa

    Kortney Hause

    Matt Targett

    Neil Taylor

    Frederic Guilbert

    Ahmed Elmohamady

       

    Midfielders

    Marvelous Nakamba

    John McGinn

    Conor Hourihane

    Douglas Luiz

    Aaron Tshibola

    Henri Lansbury

    Jack Grealish

       

    Forwards

    Trezeguet

    Anwar El Ghazi

    Jota

    Wesley

    Jonathan Kodjia

    Keinan Davis

Bournemouth

3 of 20

    Henry Browne/Getty Images

    Bournemouth had a relatively quiet summer but will have high hopes for Arnaut Danjuma. A standout for Club Brugge in Belgium during the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old made his debut with the Dutch national team last year, underlining his vast potential.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Asmir Begovic

    Artur Boruc

    Aaron Ramsdale

    Mark Travers

       

    Defenders

    Nathan Ake

    Chris Mepham

    Steve Cook

    Jack Simpson

    Lloyd Kelly

    Diego Rico

    Charlie Daniels

    Adam Smith

    Simon Francis

    Jack Stacey

       

    Midfielders

    Jefferson Lerma

    Lewis Cook

    Philip Billing

    Dan Gosling

    Andrew Surman

    David Brooks

       

    Forwards

    Ryan Fraser

    Arnaut Danjuma

    Junior Stanislas

    Jordon Ibe

    Joshua King

    Callum Wilson

    Dominic Solanke

    Harry Wilson

Brighton & Hove Albion

4 of 20

    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Brighton also went shopping in Belgium, picking up forward Leandro Trossard from Genk. He was strongly linked to Arsenal, and his agent told Sporza (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast) the Gunners confirmed their interest. His signing presented a major coup for the Seagulls, who had little turnover in other areas of the squad.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Mathew Ryan

    David Button

    Jason Steele

       

    Defenders

    Shane Duffy

    Lewis Dunk

    Adam Webster

    Dan Burn

    Leon Balogun

    Bernardo

    Gaetan Bong

    Martin Montoya

    Ezequiel Schelotto

       

    Midfielders

    Tudor Baluta

    Yves Bissouma

    Davy Propper

    Dale Stephens

    Beram Kayal

    Solly March

    Soufyan Ahannach

    Pascal Gross

    Aaron Mooy

       

    Forwards

    Leandro Trossard

    Jose Izquierdo

    Alireza Jahanbakhsh

    Jurgen Locadia

    Florin Andone

    Glenn Murray

    Tomer Hemed

    Neal Maupay

Burnley

5 of 20

    Alex Livesey/Getty Images

    Like Bournemouth and Brighton, Burnley limited their spending this summer. They added the experienced Jay Rodriguez, who came up in the club's academy and played for the senior squad before moving to Southampton in 2012. The 30-year-old scored 22 goals in the Championship last season for West Brom.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Nick Pope

    Joe Hart

    Bailey Peacock-Farrell

    Adam Legzdins

       

    Defenders

    James Tarkowski

    Ben Mee

    Ben Gibson

    Kevin Long

    Charlie Taylor

    Erik Pieters

    Matthew Lowton

    Phil Bardsley

       

    Midfielders

    Jack Cork

    Ashley Westwood

    Jeff Hendrick

    Steven Defour

    Robbie Brady

    Danny Drinkwater

       

    Forwards

    Dwight McNeil

    Johann Berg Gudmundsson

    Aaron Lennon

    Chris Wood

    Ashley Barnes

    Jay Rodriguez

    Matej Vydra

    Nahki Wells

Chelsea

6 of 20

    Shuji Kajiyama/Associated Press

    Chelsea's summer was dominated by the sale of Eden Hazard and their transfer ban, which greatly limited their opportunities in the market. They secured a deal for Christian Pulisic in January and turned Mateo Kovacic's loan into a permanent deal, but the Blues will otherwise have to rely on their academy products and players returning from loan to make up the difference.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Kepa Arrizabalaga

    Willy Caballero

    Jamal Blackman

       

    Defenders

    Antonio Rudiger

    Andreas Christensen

    Kurt Zouma

    Kenneth Omeruo

    Michael Hector

    Marcos Alonso

    Emerson

    Abdul Rahman Baba

    Cesar Azpilicueta

    Davide Zappacosta

       

    Midfielders

    Jorginho

    Tiemoue Bakayoko

    N'Golo Kante

    Mateo Kovacic

    Ross Barkley

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek

    Marco van Ginkel

    Danilo Pantic

    Kenedy

    Mason Mount

       

    Forwards

    Callum Hudson-Odoi

    Lucas Piazon

    Christian Pulisic

    Willian

    Pedro

    Michy Batshuayi

    Tammy Abraham

    Olivier Giroud

Crystal Palace

7 of 20

    Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

    Crystal Palace's summer headlines revolved around departures, rather than arrivals, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka now at Manchester United and Wilfried Zaha's future a regular topic of discussion. Jordan Ayew joined the club on a permanent basis after his loan from Swansea last season.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Wayne Hennessey

    Vicente Guaita

    Stephen Henderson

    Dion Henry

       

    Defenders

    Mamadou Sakho

    James Tomkins

    Jairo Riedewald

    Scott Dann

    Martin Kelly

    Ryan Inniss

    Patrick van Aanholt

    Joel Ward

    Gary Cahill

       

    Midfielders

    Luka Milivojevic

    Cheikhou Kouyate

    James McArthur

    Jeffrey Schlupp

    Max Meyer

    James McCarthy

    Victor Camarasa

       

    Forwards

    Wilfried Zaha

    Andros Townsend

    Christian Benteke

    Jordan Ayew

    Connor Wickham

Everton

8 of 20

    Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images

    Everton made plenty of headlines with some excellent signings, turning Andre Gomes' loan into a permanent switch and locking up Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. Their most exciting signing came in attack, however, where former Juventus prospect Moise Kean has the potential to be the Romelu Lukaku replacement Everton have been looking for.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Jordan Pickford

    Jonas Lossl

    Maarten Stekelenburg

       

    Defenders

    Michael Keane

    Yerry Mina

    Mason Holgate

    Lucas Digne

    Leighton Baines

    Seamus Coleman

    Cuco Martina

    Djibril Sidibe

       

    Midfielders

    Jean-Philippe Gbamin

    Morgan Schneiderlin

    Andre Gomes

    Fabian Delph

    Tom Davies

    Beni Baningime

    Gylfi Sigurdsson

    Forwards

    Richarlison

    Bernard 

    Henry Onyekuru

    Yannick Bolasie

    Theo Walcott

    Kevin Mirallas

    Moise Kean

    Dominic Calvert-Lewin

    Cenk Tosun

    Oumar Niasse

    Alex Iwobi

Leicester City

9 of 20

    Alex Pantling/Getty Images

    Keeping on-loan superstar Youri Tielemans at the King Power Stadium was the best move Leicester could make this summer, and he should once again form a superb one-two punch with James Maddison, who also stuck around. Ayoze Perez adds tons of Premier League experience to the attack, even at the age of 26.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Kasper Schmeichel

    Danny Ward

    Eldin Jakupovic

       

    Defenders

    Caglar Soyuncu

    Filip Benkovic

    Jonny Evans

    Wes Morgan

    Ben Chilwell

    Christian Fuchs

    Callum Elder

    Ricardo Pereira

    James Justin

       

    Midfielders

    Wilfred Ndidi

    Nampalys Mendy

    Daniel Amartey

    Hamza Choudhury

    Youri Tielemans

    Adrien Silva

    Andy King

    Matty James

    Marc Albrighton

    James Maddison

    Harvey Barnes

    Bartosz Kapustka

    Dennis Praet

       

    Forwards

    Demarai Gray

    Rachid Ghezzal

    Fousseni Diabate

    George Thomas

    Ayoze Perez

    Jamie Vardy

    Kelechi Iheanacho

    Islam Slimani

Liverpool

10 of 20

    Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

    European champions Liverpool decided not to mess with a winning formula, not signing a single headline-grabbing player. Instead, they'll hope for production from the bench via the likes of a healthy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Adrian replaces Simon Mignolet as the backup goalkeeper.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Alisson Becker

    Adrian

       

    Defenders

    Virgil van Dijk

    Joe Gomez

    Joel Matip

    Dejan Lovren

    Andrew Robertson

    Trent Alexander-Arnold

    Nathaniel Clyne

       

    Midfielders

    Fabinho

    Naby Keita

    Georginio Wijnaldum

    Jordan Henderson

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

    James Milner

    Adam Lallana

       

    Forwards

    Sadio Mane

    Mohamed Salah

    Xherdan Shaqiri

    Roberto Firmino

    Divock Origi

Manchester City

11 of 20

    Frank Augstein/Associated Press

    The defending Premier League champions were always expected to make a splash this summer, and they did just that in signing Rodri from Atletico Madrid. Arguably the best midfielder in La Liga last season, the 23-year-old should both be an impact starter and a great long-term replacement for Fernandinho. 

       

    Goalkeepers

    Ederson

    Claudio Bravo

    Scott Carson

       

    Defenders

    Aymeric Laporte

    John Stones

    Nicolas Otamendi

    Eliaquim Mangala

    Benjamin Mendy

    Oleksandr Zinchenko

    Angelino

    Kyle Walker

    Joao Cancelo

       

    Midfielders

    Rodri

    Fernandinho

    Aleix Garcia

    Ilkay Gundogan

    Phil Foden

    Kevin De Bruyne

    David Silva

       

    Forwards

    Raheem Sterling

    Leroy Sane

    Bernardo Silva

    Riyad Mahrez

    Gabriel Jesus

    Sergio Aguero

Manchester United

12 of 20

    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Harry Maguire should help solidify a defence that was too often a weak spot last season. The former Leicester star carries a substantial price tag and will be under huge pressure to emulate the kind of impact Virgil van Dijk has had for rivals Liverpool. 

       

    Goalkeepers

    David De Gea

    Sergio Romero

    Joel Pereira

    Lee Grant

       

    Defenders

    Harry Maguire

    Victor Lindelof

    Eric Bailly

    Phil Jones

    Chris Smalling

    Marcos Rojo

    Axel Tuanzebe

    Luke Shaw

    Ashley Young

    Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka

    Diogo Dalot

    Matteo Darmian

    Timothy Fosu-Mensah

       

    Midfielders

    Nemanja Matic

    Paul Pogba

    Fred

    Scott McTominay

    Juan Mata

    Andreas Pereira

       

    Forwards

    Anthony Martial

    Alexis Sanchez

    Daniel James

    Jesse Lingard

    Marcus Rashford

Newcastle United

13 of 20

    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    Both Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin are talented players with tremendous upside, but a relative lack of experience at the highest level. Not adding some experience beyond Andy Carroll to go with their potential may prove to be a major mistake for the Magpies.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Martin Dubravka

    Karl Darlow

    Rob Elliot

       

    Defenders

    Jamaal Lascelles

    Fabian Schar

    Florian Lejeune

    Federico Fernandez

    Ciaran Clark

    Paul Dummett

    Jetro Willems

    Achraf Lazaar

    DeAndre Yedlin

    Javier Manquillo

    Jamie Sterry

    Emil Krafth

       

    Midfielders

    Ki Sung-yeung

    Jack Colback

    Jonjo Shelvey

    Sean Longstaff

    Matt Ritchie

    Miguel Almiron

    Henri Saivet

    Isaac Hayden

       

    Forwards

    Christian Atsu

    Rolando Aarons

    Allan Saint-Maximin

    Jacob Murphy

    Joelinton

    Dwight Gayle

    Yoshinori Muto

    Andy Carroll

Norwich City

14 of 20

    Stephen Pond/Getty Images

    Josip Drmic flashed tremendous talent as a prospect with Nurnberg but has failed to live up to the early hype in recent years. He does have a 17-goal Bundesliga season under his belt, however, and could be one of the top value signings of the summer if the change of scenery sees him get back on track.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Ralf Fahrmann

    Tim Krul

    Michael McGovern

       

    Defenders

    Ben Godfrey

    Christoph Zimmermann

    Grant Hanley

    Timm Klose

    Jamal Lewis

    Philip Heise

    Max Aarons

    Sam Byram

       

    Midfielders

    Tom Trybull

    Alexander Tettey

    Louis Thompson

    Mario Vrancic

    Moritz Leitner

    Kenny McLean

    Ben Marshall

    Todd Cantwell

    Marco Stiepermann

    Ibrahim Amadou

       

    Forwards

    Onel Hernandez

    Emiliano Buendia

    Patrick Roberts

    Teemu Pukki

    Josip Drmic

    Dennis Srbenny

Sheffield United

15 of 20

    Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

    Former Everton defender Phil Jagielka brings a wealth of Premier League experience, but the Blades' most exciting signing of the summer may have been Ravel Morrison. Once regarded as perhaps the best prospect in all of England, he is still just 26 years old and will finally get the chance to play Premier League football again.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Dean Henderson

    Simon Moore

    Michael Verrips

       

    Defenders

    Jack O'Connell

    John Egan

    Phil Jagielka

    Chris Basham

    Richard Stearman

    Ben Heneghan

    Kean Bryan

    Jake Wright

    Enda Stevens

    Kieron Freeman

    George Baldock

       

    Midfielders

    John Fleck

    Oliver Norwood

    John Lundstram

    Samir Carruthers

    Mark Duffy

    Ben Osborn

    Luke Freeman

    Ravel Morrison

    Muhamed Besic

       

    Forwards

    Callum Robinson

    Ricky Holmes

    Oliver McBurnie

    Lys Mousset

    Billy Sharp

    David McGoldrick

    Leon Clarke

Southampton

16 of 20

    Dan Istitene/Getty Images

    The Belgian top division was a popular hunting ground for Premier League clubs this summer, and Southampton got in on the action, adding former Standard winger Moussa Djenepo. The 21-year-old has to work on his consistency and effort level, but he has sky-high potential, tremendous athletic gifts and dribbling skills.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Angus Gunn

    Fraser Forster

    Alex McCarthy

       

    Defenders

    Jannik Vestergaard

    Jan Bednarek

    Wesley Hoedt

    Jack Stephens

    Maya Yoshida

    Ryan Bertrand

    Sam McQueen

    Cedric Soares

    Yan Valery

       

    Midfielders

    Mario Lemina

    Oriol Romeu

    James Ward-Prowse

    Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

    Stuart Armstrong

    Jake Hesketh

       

    Forwards

    Nathan Redmond

    Mohamed Elyounoussi

    Sofiane Boufal

    Moussa Djenepo

    Danny Ings

    Guido Carrillo

    Che Adams

    Shane Long

    Michael Obafemi

Tottenham Hotspur

17 of 20

    Alex Burstow/Getty Images

    The deadline has passed, and both Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen are still plying their trade in north London for now. That in itself means it was a good summer for Spurs, who also added Tanguy Ndombele, one of the strongest candidates to be the best impact signing of the window.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Hugo Lloris

    Paulo Gazzaniga

       

    Defenders

    Davinson Sanchez

    Toby Alderweireld

    Jan Vertonghen

    Juan Foyth

    Danny Rose

    Ben Davies

    Serge Aurier

    Kyle Walker-Peters

       

    Midfielders

    Eric Dier

    Victor Wanyama

    Oliver Skipp

    Tanguy Ndombele

    Harry Winks

    Moussa Sissoko

    Christian Eriksen

    Dele Alli

    Heung-Min Son

    Giovani Lo Celso

    Ryan Sessegnon

       

    Forwards

    Georges-Kevin N'Koudou

    Lucas Moura

    Erik Lamela

    Harry Kane

Watford

18 of 20

    David Rogers/Getty Images

    Watford saved their best for the final days of the window, adding Danny Welbeck and Ismaila Sarr to an attack that already had plenty of talent. The Hornets scored 52 Premier League goals last season, a tally they now seem likely to surpass. 

       

    Goalkeepers

    Ben Foster

    Heurelho Gomes

    Pontus Dahlberg

    Daniel Bachmann

       

    Defenders

    Christian Kabasele

    Craig Dawson

    Craig Cathcart

    Sebastian Prodl

    Adrian Mariappa

    Adam Masina

    Marvin Zeegelaar

    Jose Holebas

    Daryl Janmaat

    Kiko Femenia

    Dimitri Foulquier

       

    Midfielders

    Etienne Capoue

    Nathaniel Chalobah

    Abdoulaye Doucoure

    Will Hughes

    Tom Cleverley

    Domingos Quina

    Tom Dele-Bashiru

    Roberto Pereyra

    Ken Sema

       

    Forwards

    Isaac Success

    Gerard Deulofeu

    Andre Gray

    Cucho Hernandez

    Troy Deeney

    Stefano Okaka

    Adalberto Penaranda

    Filip Stuparevic

    Danny Welbeck

    Ismaila Sarr

West Ham

19 of 20

    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Sebastien Haller was the headline-grabbing signing of the summer for West Ham, but Pablo Fornals may prove to be a even better long-term investment. The 23-year-old dazzled for Villarreal last season and was one of the standouts for Spain's under-21 team that won the European championships this season. He could well be among the league's best attacking midfielders very soon.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Lukasz Fabianski

    Roberto

    David Martin

       

    Defenders

    Issa Diop

    Fabian Balbuena

    Angelo Ogbonna

    Winston Reid

    Aaron Cresswell

    Arthur Masuaku

    Ryan Fredericks

    Pablo Zabaleta

    Goncalo Cardoso

       

    Midfielders

    Declan Rice

    Carlos Sanchez

    Jack Wilshere

    Mark Noble

    Pablo Fornals

    Manuel Lanzini

       

    Forwards

    Felipe Anderson

    Andriy Yarmolenko

    Michail Antonio

    Robert Snodgrass

    Sebastien Haller

    Javier Hernandez

    Albian Ajeti

Wolverhampton Wanderers

20 of 20

    David Rogers/Getty Images

    Ensuring Raul Jimenez stayed at the club after his loan deal was crucial for Wolves, who did so before the summer even began. They added competition in attack in the form of Patrick Cutrone, and the former AC Milan man has the potential to make as big an impact as Kean could for Everton.

       

    Goalkeepers

    Rui Patricio

    John Ruddy

    Harry Burgoyne

       

    Defenders

    Willy Boly

    Jesus Vallejo

    Conor Coady

    Ryan Bennett

    Roderick Miranda

    Jonny Otto

    Ruben Vinagre

    Sylvain Deslandes

    Matt Doherty

    Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

       

    Midfielders 

    Ruben Neves

    Leander Dendoncker

    Romain Saiss

    Joao Moutinho

    Morgan Gibbs-White

    Bruno Jordao

    Ming-yang Yang

       

    Forwards

    Diogo Jota

    Jordan Graham

    Adama Traore

    Pedro Neto

    Raul Jimenez

    Patrick Cutrone

    Leo Bonatini