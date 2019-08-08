Updated Rosters for Each Premier League Club After 2019 Summer Transfer Deadline

Updated Rosters for Each Premier League Club After 2019 Summer Transfer DeadlineAugust 8, 2019
The Premier League's summer transfer window slammed shut at 5 p.m. BST on Thursday, ahead of Friday's competition opener between Liverpool and Norwich City. Clubs can still sell players to foreign teams, but will not be able to strengthen themselves until the winter window opens.
Some of the biggest moves of the summer include the arrivals of Rodri, Tanguy Ndombele, Nicolas Pepe and Harry Maguire at Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively.
Stars like Eden Hazard and Kieran Trippier will be plying their trade in Spain next season, following their moves to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, respectively.
Here is a team-by-team roster breakdown following the end of the Premier League summer window.
New arrivals in italics. All data courtesy of Transfermarkt.com.
Arsenal
Arsenal opted for quality over quantity in the summer, adding Lille's Nicolas Pepe to their talented attack as their headline signing. The 24-year-old scored 22 goals and added 11 assists in Ligue 1 last season and should fit in nicely with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.
Goalkeepers
Bernd Leno
Emiliano Martinez
Matt Macey
Defenders
Shkodran Mustafi
Sokratis
Calum Chambers
Rob Holding
Konstantinos Mavropanos
Sead Kolasinac
Nacho Monreal
Hector Bellerin
Kieran Tierney
David Luiz
Midfielders
Lucas Torreira
Granit Xhaka
Mohamed Elneny
Matteo Guendouzi
Dani Ceballos
Joe Willock
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Mesut Ozil
Forwards
Gabriel Martinelli
Nicolas Pepe
Reiss Nelson
Alexandre Lacazette
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Aston Villa
Villa added quality and experience throughout the squad, turning the loan of Anwar El Ghazi into a permanent transfer and signing the likes of Bjorn Engels, Tom Heaton, Matt Targett and Wesley.
Some of their new players may need some time to adapt to the Premier League, but with so many new faces, one or two players are bound to make an instant impact. Egypt international Trezeguet could be one of the league's top newcomers if he lives up to his vast potential.
Goalkeepers
Lovre Kalinic
Orjan Nyland
Tom Heaton
Jed Steer
Defenders
James Chester
Bjorn Engels
Tyrone Mings
Ezri Konsa
Kortney Hause
Matt Targett
Neil Taylor
Frederic Guilbert
Ahmed Elmohamady
Midfielders
Marvelous Nakamba
John McGinn
Conor Hourihane
Douglas Luiz
Aaron Tshibola
Henri Lansbury
Jack Grealish
Forwards
Trezeguet
Anwar El Ghazi
Jota
Wesley
Jonathan Kodjia
Keinan Davis
Bournemouth
Bournemouth had a relatively quiet summer but will have high hopes for Arnaut Danjuma. A standout for Club Brugge in Belgium during the 2018-19 campaign, the 22-year-old made his debut with the Dutch national team last year, underlining his vast potential.
Goalkeepers
Asmir Begovic
Artur Boruc
Aaron Ramsdale
Mark Travers
Defenders
Nathan Ake
Chris Mepham
Steve Cook
Jack Simpson
Lloyd Kelly
Diego Rico
Charlie Daniels
Adam Smith
Simon Francis
Jack Stacey
Midfielders
Jefferson Lerma
Lewis Cook
Philip Billing
Dan Gosling
Andrew Surman
David Brooks
Forwards
Ryan Fraser
Arnaut Danjuma
Junior Stanislas
Jordon Ibe
Joshua King
Callum Wilson
Dominic Solanke
Harry Wilson
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton also went shopping in Belgium, picking up forward Leandro Trossard from Genk. He was strongly linked to Arsenal, and his agent told Sporza (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast) the Gunners confirmed their interest. His signing presented a major coup for the Seagulls, who had little turnover in other areas of the squad.
Goalkeepers
Mathew Ryan
David Button
Jason Steele
Defenders
Shane Duffy
Lewis Dunk
Adam Webster
Dan Burn
Leon Balogun
Bernardo
Gaetan Bong
Martin Montoya
Ezequiel Schelotto
Midfielders
Tudor Baluta
Yves Bissouma
Davy Propper
Dale Stephens
Beram Kayal
Solly March
Soufyan Ahannach
Pascal Gross
Aaron Mooy
Forwards
Leandro Trossard
Jose Izquierdo
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Jurgen Locadia
Florin Andone
Glenn Murray
Tomer Hemed
Neal Maupay
Burnley
Like Bournemouth and Brighton, Burnley limited their spending this summer. They added the experienced Jay Rodriguez, who came up in the club's academy and played for the senior squad before moving to Southampton in 2012. The 30-year-old scored 22 goals in the Championship last season for West Brom.
Goalkeepers
Nick Pope
Joe Hart
Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Adam Legzdins
Defenders
James Tarkowski
Ben Mee
Ben Gibson
Kevin Long
Charlie Taylor
Erik Pieters
Matthew Lowton
Phil Bardsley
Midfielders
Jack Cork
Ashley Westwood
Jeff Hendrick
Steven Defour
Robbie Brady
Danny Drinkwater
Forwards
Dwight McNeil
Johann Berg Gudmundsson
Aaron Lennon
Chris Wood
Ashley Barnes
Jay Rodriguez
Matej Vydra
Nahki Wells
Chelsea
Chelsea's summer was dominated by the sale of Eden Hazard and their transfer ban, which greatly limited their opportunities in the market. They secured a deal for Christian Pulisic in January and turned Mateo Kovacic's loan into a permanent deal, but the Blues will otherwise have to rely on their academy products and players returning from loan to make up the difference.
Goalkeepers
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Willy Caballero
Jamal Blackman
Defenders
Antonio Rudiger
Andreas Christensen
Kurt Zouma
Kenneth Omeruo
Michael Hector
Marcos Alonso
Emerson
Abdul Rahman Baba
Cesar Azpilicueta
Davide Zappacosta
Midfielders
Jorginho
Tiemoue Bakayoko
N'Golo Kante
Mateo Kovacic
Ross Barkley
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Marco van Ginkel
Danilo Pantic
Kenedy
Mason Mount
Forwards
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Lucas Piazon
Christian Pulisic
Willian
Pedro
Michy Batshuayi
Tammy Abraham
Olivier Giroud
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's summer headlines revolved around departures, rather than arrivals, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka now at Manchester United and Wilfried Zaha's future a regular topic of discussion. Jordan Ayew joined the club on a permanent basis after his loan from Swansea last season.
Goalkeepers
Wayne Hennessey
Vicente Guaita
Stephen Henderson
Dion Henry
Defenders
Mamadou Sakho
James Tomkins
Jairo Riedewald
Scott Dann
Martin Kelly
Ryan Inniss
Patrick van Aanholt
Joel Ward
Gary Cahill
Midfielders
Luka Milivojevic
Cheikhou Kouyate
James McArthur
Jeffrey Schlupp
Max Meyer
James McCarthy
Victor Camarasa
Forwards
Wilfried Zaha
Andros Townsend
Jordan Ayew
Connor Wickham
Everton
Everton made plenty of headlines with some excellent signings, turning Andre Gomes' loan into a permanent switch and locking up Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. Their most exciting signing came in attack, however, where former Juventus prospect Moise Kean has the potential to be the Romelu Lukaku replacement Everton have been looking for.
Goalkeepers
Jordan Pickford
Jonas Lossl
Maarten Stekelenburg
Defenders
Michael Keane
Yerry Mina
Mason Holgate
Lucas Digne
Seamus Coleman
Cuco Martina
Djibril Sidibe
Midfielders
Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Morgan Schneiderlin
Andre Gomes
Fabian Delph
Tom Davies
Beni Baningime
Gylfi Sigurdsson
Forwards
Richarlison
Bernard
Henry Onyekuru
Yannick Bolasie
Kevin Mirallas
Moise Kean
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Cenk Tosun
Oumar Niasse
Alex Iwobi
Leicester City
Keeping on-loan superstar Youri Tielemans at the King Power Stadium was the best move Leicester could make this summer, and he should once again form a superb one-two punch with James Maddison, who also stuck around. Ayoze Perez adds tons of Premier League experience to the attack, even at the age of 26.
Goalkeepers
Kasper Schmeichel
Danny Ward
Eldin Jakupovic
Defenders
Caglar Soyuncu
Filip Benkovic
Jonny Evans
Wes Morgan
Ben Chilwell
Christian Fuchs
Callum Elder
Ricardo Pereira
James Justin
Midfielders
Wilfred Ndidi
Nampalys Mendy
Daniel Amartey
Hamza Choudhury
Youri Tielemans
Adrien Silva
Andy King
Matty James
Marc Albrighton
James Maddison
Harvey Barnes
Bartosz Kapustka
Dennis Praet
Forwards
Demarai Gray
Rachid Ghezzal
Fousseni Diabate
George Thomas
Ayoze Perez
Jamie Vardy
Kelechi Iheanacho
Islam Slimani
Liverpool
European champions Liverpool decided not to mess with a winning formula, not signing a single headline-grabbing player. Instead, they'll hope for production from the bench via the likes of a healthy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Adrian replaces Simon Mignolet as the backup goalkeeper.
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker
Adrian
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk
Joe Gomez
Joel Matip
Dejan Lovren
Andrew Robertson
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Nathaniel Clyne
Midfielders
Fabinho
Naby Keita
Georginio Wijnaldum
Jordan Henderson
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
James Milner
Adam Lallana
Forwards
Sadio Mane
Mohamed Salah
Xherdan Shaqiri
Roberto Firmino
Divock Origi
Manchester City
The defending Premier League champions were always expected to make a splash this summer, and they did just that in signing Rodri from Atletico Madrid. Arguably the best midfielder in La Liga last season, the 23-year-old should both be an impact starter and a great long-term replacement for Fernandinho.
Goalkeepers
Ederson
Claudio Bravo
Scott Carson
Defenders
Aymeric Laporte
John Stones
Nicolas Otamendi
Eliaquim Mangala
Benjamin Mendy
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Angelino
Kyle Walker
Joao Cancelo
Midfielders
Rodri
Fernandinho
Aleix Garcia
Ilkay Gundogan
Phil Foden
Kevin De Bruyne
David Silva
Forwards
Raheem Sterling
Leroy Sane
Bernardo Silva
Riyad Mahrez
Gabriel Jesus
Sergio Aguero
Manchester United
Harry Maguire should help solidify a defence that was too often a weak spot last season. The former Leicester star carries a substantial price tag and will be under huge pressure to emulate the kind of impact Virgil van Dijk has had for rivals Liverpool.
Goalkeepers
David De Gea
Sergio Romero
Joel Pereira
Lee Grant
Defenders
Harry Maguire
Victor Lindelof
Eric Bailly
Phil Jones
Chris Smalling
Marcos Rojo
Axel Tuanzebe
Luke Shaw
Ashley Young
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Diogo Dalot
Matteo Darmian
Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Midfielders
Nemanja Matic
Paul Pogba
Fred
Scott McTominay
Andreas Pereira
Forwards
Anthony Martial
Alexis Sanchez
Daniel James
Jesse Lingard
Marcus Rashford
Newcastle United
Both Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin are talented players with tremendous upside, but a relative lack of experience at the highest level. Not adding some experience beyond Andy Carroll to go with their potential may prove to be a major mistake for the Magpies.
Goalkeepers
Martin Dubravka
Karl Darlow
Rob Elliot
Defenders
Jamaal Lascelles
Fabian Schar
Florian Lejeune
Federico Fernandez
Ciaran Clark
Paul Dummett
Jetro Willems
Achraf Lazaar
DeAndre Yedlin
Javier Manquillo
Jamie Sterry
Emil Krafth
Midfielders
Ki Sung-yeung
Jack Colback
Jonjo Shelvey
Sean Longstaff
Matt Ritchie
Miguel Almiron
Henri Saivet
Isaac Hayden
Forwards
Christian Atsu
Rolando Aarons
Allan Saint-Maximin
Jacob Murphy
Joelinton
Dwight Gayle
Yoshinori Muto
Andy Carroll
Norwich City
Josip Drmic flashed tremendous talent as a prospect with Nurnberg but has failed to live up to the early hype in recent years. He does have a 17-goal Bundesliga season under his belt, however, and could be one of the top value signings of the summer if the change of scenery sees him get back on track.
Goalkeepers
Ralf Fahrmann
Tim Krul
Michael McGovern
Defenders
Ben Godfrey
Christoph Zimmermann
Grant Hanley
Timm Klose
Jamal Lewis
Philip Heise
Max Aarons
Sam Byram
Midfielders
Tom Trybull
Alexander Tettey
Louis Thompson
Mario Vrancic
Moritz Leitner
Kenny McLean
Ben Marshall
Todd Cantwell
Marco Stiepermann
Ibrahim Amadou
Forwards
Onel Hernandez
Emiliano Buendia
Patrick Roberts
Teemu Pukki
Josip Drmic
Dennis Srbenny
Sheffield United
Former Everton defender Phil Jagielka brings a wealth of Premier League experience, but the Blades' most exciting signing of the summer may have been Ravel Morrison. Once regarded as perhaps the best prospect in all of England, he is still just 26 years old and will finally get the chance to play Premier League football again.
Goalkeepers
Dean Henderson
Simon Moore
Michael Verrips
Defenders
Jack O'Connell
John Egan
Phil Jagielka
Chris Basham
Richard Stearman
Ben Heneghan
Kean Bryan
Jake Wright
Enda Stevens
Kieron Freeman
George Baldock
Midfielders
John Fleck
Oliver Norwood
John Lundstram
Samir Carruthers
Mark Duffy
Ben Osborn
Luke Freeman
Ravel Morrison
Muhamed Besic
Forwards
Callum Robinson
Ricky Holmes
Oliver McBurnie
Lys Mousset
Billy Sharp
David McGoldrick
Leon Clarke
Southampton
The Belgian top division was a popular hunting ground for Premier League clubs this summer, and Southampton got in on the action, adding former Standard winger Moussa Djenepo. The 21-year-old has to work on his consistency and effort level, but he has sky-high potential, tremendous athletic gifts and dribbling skills.
Goalkeepers
Angus Gunn
Fraser Forster
Alex McCarthy
Defenders
Jannik Vestergaard
Jan Bednarek
Wesley Hoedt
Jack Stephens
Maya Yoshida
Ryan Bertrand
Sam McQueen
Cedric Soares
Yan Valery
Midfielders
Mario Lemina
Oriol Romeu
James Ward-Prowse
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Stuart Armstrong
Jake Hesketh
Forwards
Nathan Redmond
Mohamed Elyounoussi
Sofiane Boufal
Moussa Djenepo
Danny Ings
Guido Carrillo
Che Adams
Shane Long
Michael Obafemi
Tottenham Hotspur
The deadline has passed, and both Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen are still plying their trade in north London for now. That in itself means it was a good summer for Spurs, who also added Tanguy Ndombele, one of the strongest candidates to be the best impact signing of the window.
Goalkeepers
Hugo Lloris
Paulo Gazzaniga
Defenders
Davinson Sanchez
Toby Alderweireld
Juan Foyth
Danny Rose
Ben Davies
Serge Aurier
Kyle Walker-Peters
Midfielders
Eric Dier
Victor Wanyama
Oliver Skipp
Tanguy Ndombele
Harry Winks
Moussa Sissoko
Christian Eriksen
Dele Alli
Heung-Min Son
Giovani Lo Celso
Ryan Sessegnon
Forwards
Georges-Kevin N'Koudou
Lucas Moura
Erik Lamela
Harry Kane
Watford
Watford saved their best for the final days of the window, adding Danny Welbeck and Ismaila Sarr to an attack that already had plenty of talent. The Hornets scored 52 Premier League goals last season, a tally they now seem likely to surpass.
Goalkeepers
Ben Foster
Heurelho Gomes
Pontus Dahlberg
Daniel Bachmann
Defenders
Christian Kabasele
Craig Dawson
Craig Cathcart
Sebastian Prodl
Adrian Mariappa
Adam Masina
Marvin Zeegelaar
Jose Holebas
Daryl Janmaat
Kiko Femenia
Dimitri Foulquier
Midfielders
Etienne Capoue
Nathaniel Chalobah
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Will Hughes
Tom Cleverley
Domingos Quina
Tom Dele-Bashiru
Roberto Pereyra
Ken Sema
Forwards
Isaac Success
Gerard Deulofeu
Andre Gray
Cucho Hernandez
Troy Deeney
Stefano Okaka
Adalberto Penaranda
Filip Stuparevic
Danny Welbeck
Ismaila Sarr
West Ham
Sebastien Haller was the headline-grabbing signing of the summer for West Ham, but Pablo Fornals may prove to be a even better long-term investment. The 23-year-old dazzled for Villarreal last season and was one of the standouts for Spain's under-21 team that won the European championships this season. He could well be among the league's best attacking midfielders very soon.
Goalkeepers
Lukasz Fabianski
Roberto
David Martin
Defenders
Issa Diop
Fabian Balbuena
Angelo Ogbonna
Winston Reid
Aaron Cresswell
Arthur Masuaku
Ryan Fredericks
Pablo Zabaleta
Goncalo Cardoso
Midfielders
Declan Rice
Carlos Sanchez
Jack Wilshere
Mark Noble
Pablo Fornals
Manuel Lanzini
Forwards
Felipe Anderson
Andriy Yarmolenko
Michail Antonio
Robert Snodgrass
Sebastien Haller
Javier Hernandez
Albian Ajeti
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ensuring Raul Jimenez stayed at the club after his loan deal was crucial for Wolves, who did so before the summer even began. They added competition in attack in the form of Patrick Cutrone, and the former AC Milan man has the potential to make as big an impact as Kean could for Everton.
Goalkeepers
Rui Patricio
John Ruddy
Harry Burgoyne
Defenders
Willy Boly
Jesus Vallejo
Conor Coady
Ryan Bennett
Roderick Miranda
Jonny Otto
Ruben Vinagre
Sylvain Deslandes
Matt Doherty
Phil Ofosu-Ayeh
Midfielders
Ruben Neves
Leander Dendoncker
Romain Saiss
Joao Moutinho
Morgan Gibbs-White
Bruno Jordao
Ming-yang Yang
Forwards
Diogo Jota
Jordan Graham
Adama Traore
Pedro Neto
Raul Jimenez
Patrick Cutrone
Leo Bonatini