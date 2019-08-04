MotoGP Grand Prix of Czech Republic 2019 Results: Marc Marquez Cruises to Win

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2019

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC - AUGUST 03: Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team starts from box during the MotoGp of Czech Republic - Qualifying at Brno Circuit on August 03, 2019 in Brno, Czech Republic. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)
Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Honda's Marc Marquez increased his stranglehold on the 2019 MotoGP world championship on Sunday, as he produced a flawless performance to win the Czech Republic Grand Prix at Brno.

A wet track meant the race start was delayed and the tricky conditions could have easily given the pole-sitter problems. However, Marquez had the race under control from start to finish, moving through the gears late on to pull away from Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

Jack Miller and Alex Rins were involved in an exciting battle for the final step on the podium, with the former eventually taking third.

The win for Marquez was his sixth in just 10 races in 2019, his 50th in premier class racing and increases his lead over Dovizioso to a massive 68 points.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every Team

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every Team

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    It's Ekeler's Time to Become a Star

    Featured logo
    Featured

    It's Ekeler's Time to Become a Star

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    New Acquisitions Who Will Prove Experts Wrong

    See which guys have a shot at shutting down naysayers

    Featured logo
    Featured

    New Acquisitions Who Will Prove Experts Wrong

    See which guys have a shot at shutting down naysayers

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Extend Draymond to 2025 💰

    Draymond Green agrees to 4-year, $100M max extension with the Warriors

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Warriors Extend Draymond to 2025 💰

    Draymond Green agrees to 4-year, $100M max extension with the Warriors

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report