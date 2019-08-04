MotoGP Grand Prix of Czech Republic 2019 Results: Marc Marquez Cruises to Win

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Honda's Marc Marquez increased his stranglehold on the 2019 MotoGP world championship on Sunday, as he produced a flawless performance to win the Czech Republic Grand Prix at Brno.

A wet track meant the race start was delayed and the tricky conditions could have easily given the pole-sitter problems. However, Marquez had the race under control from start to finish, moving through the gears late on to pull away from Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

Jack Miller and Alex Rins were involved in an exciting battle for the final step on the podium, with the former eventually taking third.

The win for Marquez was his sixth in just 10 races in 2019, his 50th in premier class racing and increases his lead over Dovizioso to a massive 68 points.

