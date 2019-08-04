NFL Rumors: Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue to End Contract Holdout, Report to Camp

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 23: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One of the NFL's holdouts this preseason is coming to an end. 

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is planning on reporting to the team on Sunday:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Pro Football HOF 2019 Highlights and Reaction

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Pro Football HOF 2019 Highlights and Reaction

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Jags DC Todd Wash not worried about DE Yannick Ngakoue being behind upon his return

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jags DC Todd Wash not worried about DE Yannick Ngakoue being behind upon his return

    James Johnson
    via Jaguars Wire

    Wash Pleased with Defense’s Progress

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Wash Pleased with Defense’s Progress

    Jaguars
    via Jaguars

    Raiders All-Pro WR Cliff Branch Dies at Age 71

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Raiders All-Pro WR Cliff Branch Dies at Age 71

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report