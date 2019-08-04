NFL Rumors: Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue to End Contract Holdout, Report to Camp

NFL Rumors: Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue to End Contract Holdout, Report to CampAugust 4, 2019
One of the NFL's holdouts this preseason is coming to an end.
According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is planning on reporting to the team on Sunday:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
After deciding to play out his contract, #Jaguars star pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is ending his holdout and showing up with plans to practice today, sources say. A huge part of that defense is back.
