NFL Rumors: Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue to End Contract Holdout, Report to Camp

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One of the NFL's holdouts this preseason is coming to an end.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is planning on reporting to the team on Sunday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.