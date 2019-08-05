EPL Week 1 Predictions: Opening Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The Premier League returns on Friday, with the 2018-19 runners-up Liverpool hosting newly promoted Norwich City in the competition curtain-raiser.

The Reds accumulated 97 points last season, although it still wasn't enough for them to get the better of Manchester City in the title race. The champions are in action in the second match of Week 1, when they travel to West Ham United in the Saturday lunchtime fixture.

On Sunday, Manchester United host Chelsea in what promises to be the standout fixture of the opening round, while Arsenal travel to Newcastle United earlier in the day.

Here are the fixtures in full for the opening weekend, as well as a prediction for each and a closer look at a couple of players who will be desperate to make an impression.

Premier League: Week 1 Fixtures (BST)

Friday, August 9

8 p.m. Liverpool vs. Norwich City (2-0)

Saturday, August 10

12:30 p.m. West Ham United vs. Manchester City (0-2)

3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United (2-1)

3 p.m. Burnley vs. Southampton (1-0)

3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Everton (0-1)

3 p.m. Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)

5:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa (2-0)

Sunday, August 11

2 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Arsenal (0-2)

2 p.m. Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-2)

4:30 p.m. Manchester United vs. Chelsea (1-1)

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

What made City's domestic treble all the more impressive last season was that they were able to enjoy incredible success with their best player unavailable for long spells.

Kevin De Bruyne only started 11 Premier League games in 2018-19, after his campaign was disrupted by a succession of injury issues.

City supporters will be encouraged at the way in which the Belgium international has played in pre-season, though, and the Daily Mail's Jack Gaughan commented on his impressive displays:

When he did get on the field last season, De Bruyne was able to showcase his class in some key matches.

The 28-year-old was sensational in the 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg in April. He then came off the bench in the FA Cup final in May to help City to a 6-0 triumph over Watford.

He netted the third in that encounter, showcasing wonderful composure in front of goal:

If City can get De Bruyne fit for the majority of the campaign, it's an ominous prospect for the rest of the Premier League. His passing ability and goalscoring threat gives Pep Guardiola's side another dimension in the middle of the park.

City will need to be wary of West Ham in what is potentially a tricky opener at London Stadium, but with a rejuvenated De Bruyne pulling the strings, they will get off to a winning start.

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea

TF-Images/Getty Images

The potential of Christian Pulisic has been long talked about, and he's in line to make his first Premier League start for Chelsea at Manchester United on Sunday.

How the United States international fares is set to be one of the most intriguing stories of the season. After all, not only has he moved to Stamford Bridge for big money, he's also set to line up in the position where Eden Hazard was so effective for the Blues last season.

Per Sport360, the 20-year-old has spoken about the challenge of filling the void that will be left by the Belgium international:

Sky Sports' Adam Leventhal thinks Pulisic's arrival will help the Blues in what has the potential to be a season of transition:

While Pulisic has a long way to go before he's on the same level as Hazard, he's been bright in his appearances in pre-season.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has typically played on the left flank and displayed a number of qualities. Pulisic has the natural speed of a winger, and he has the craft and ingenuity of a No. 10 when in possession.

Old Trafford is a huge stage to make your Premier League debut on, but Pulisic has the talent and temperament to excel.