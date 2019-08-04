Yankees News: Aaron Hicks to Undergo MRI After Suffering Elbow Injury

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will receive an MRI after suffering an elbow injury during his team's 6-4 win against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday evening.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported that the injury occurred after Hicks made a throw to third base. Brett Gardner relieved Hicks in the lineup.

Hicks has 12 home runs, 36 RBI and a .235 batting average in 59 games this season. A back injury forced him off the field until mid-May to start his 2019 campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.