Yankees News: Aaron Hicks to Undergo MRI After Suffering Elbow Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 4, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 30: Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees in action against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on July 30, 2019 in New York City. Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the New York Yankees 4-2. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will receive an MRI after suffering an elbow injury during his team's 6-4 win against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday evening.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported that the injury occurred after Hicks made a throw to third base. Brett Gardner relieved Hicks in the lineup.

Hicks has 12 home runs, 36 RBI and a .235 batting average in 59 games this season. A back injury forced him off the field until mid-May to start his 2019 campaign.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

