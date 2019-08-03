Wyndham Championship 2019: Byeong Hun An Leads Webb Simpson After Round 3

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 2019 Wyndham Championship is set up for a thrilling finish with Byeong Hun An alone in the lead going into Sunday's final round, though he's got a lot of company behind him.

An started Round 3 in sole possession of the lead and posted a strong 66 on Saturday to maintain his position at 17-under par.

Webb Simpson has been steady all weekend with rounds of 64, 65, 65. He's joined by Brice Garnett in a tie for second place at 16-under par. Viktor Hovland was the big winner in the third round, jumping up 14 spots into a tie for fifth place.

Here's how the top of the leaderboard looks with 18 holes left to play at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, via PGATour.com:

1. Byeong Hun An (-17)

T2. Webb Simpson (-16)

T2. Brice Garnett (-16)

4. Ryan Armour (-15)

T5. Viktor Hovland (-14)

T5. J.T. Poston (-14)

T5. Paul Casey (-14)

T8. Fabian Gomez (-13)

T8. Rory Sabbatini (-13)

An has been a steady force on the course with no bogeys through 54 holes. The 27-year-old put himself in the lead all by himself with a 51-foot birdie putt on No. 14:

Even when An looked to be in trouble, as was the case on No. 15, he was able to salvage things. His tee shot went into the native area, forcing him to take a one-stroke penalty. He got onto the green two shots later and sunk a par putt inside of three feet to maintain the lead.

An, the 2009 U.S. Amateur champion, has been efficient finding the green (44-of-54) all weekend. It's a testament to the consistency of his iron game that he's putting himself in better position to make easier putts.

Simpson's scorecard isn't free of blemishes, but some of his highs have been higher than An this weekend. The 2012 U.S. Open champion put six birdies on his scorecard with one bogey mixed in. His best shot of the day was one that didn't go in the hole, though it wasn't for lack of trying.

That did allow Simpson to make a birdie on No. 9, finishing the day right on An's heels. He ranks third on the PGA Tour in fourth-round scoring average this season (68.47), leaving him in a strong position to get his first victory since May 2018.

Hovland has a chance to make a mark on the PGA Tour at just 21 years old. The Norway native has been on fire with 12 consecutive rounds under 70 dating back to the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on June 30.

He briefly took the lead with a birdie on No. 13:

Despite this recent hot streak, Hovland has yet to finish inside the top 10 at a PGA Tour event in 2019. His best result was a 12th-place showing at the U.S. Open in June.

No player inside the top 10 had a score higher than 69. This course has produced low scores over the past three days. If that trend continues Sunday, there will be plenty of drama before a champion is crowned.

An has been the most reliable player all weekend and is in prime position for his first PGA Tour win, but he's going to have to earn it as eight competitors are within four shots of him atop the leaderboard.