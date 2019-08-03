Drew League 2019 Results: Brandon Jennings Drops 44 in Tuff Crowd's Win

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Playoff spots were up for grabs as the 2019 Drew League reached the final week of its regular season this weekend, with both Saturday and Sunday featuring a handful of contests.

Tuff Crowd and Panthers each clinched spots in the postseason on Saturday thanks to Tuff Crowd's 87-69 victory—led by a standout showing by former Milwaukee Bucks guard Brandon Jennings—over Young Citi. But that was not the only storyline of the day.

Below is a look at the latest from the Drew League.

Saturday, August 3 Results

Pandas def. Prodigy, 83-82

MHP def. Panthers, 85-73

Problems def. Reapers Black Ops, 105-88

Tuff Crowd def. Young Citi, 87-69

Nationwide Blue Devils def. I-Can All-Stars, 79-77

Jaguars def. Redemption, 108-105

Sunday Schedule

BB4L vs. L.O.S., 2:45 p.m. ET

Public Enemy vs. Baxter's Legacy, 4:15 p.m. ET

CitiTeam Blazers vs. No Shnacks, 5:30 p.m. ET

Team Watson vs. CABC So. Cal, 7 p.m. ET

Scores and stats via Drew League website and Drew League Twitter account unless otherwise noted.

Top Performances

Problems 105, Reapers Black Ops 88

Garrett Nevels has shown the ability to get buckets throughout his time at the Drew League, but Saturday's dominance proved he is an absolute problem when he gets hot.

In a game in which the Reapers Black Ops led by 17 at one point, Nevels put the Problems on his back to lead the way in a come-from-behind victory. The former Hawaii guard dropped 40 through the first three quarters and he helped close out the victory with 16 in the fourth.

That gave the 26-year-old a total of 56 points for the game.

Nevels spent the 2018-19 season with Spanish club Gipuzkoa Basket.

Tuff Crowd 87, Young Citi 69

Though he wasn't able to match Nevels point for point on this day, Jennings turned some heads with an impressive outing of his own.

Jennings went off for 44 points, showing off his range on more than one occasion:

He also grabbed 11 boards in the victory.

Meanwhile, Shareef O'Neal—the 19-year-old son of Shaquille O'Neal—had some fun before the game even started:

But the UCLA Bruins star made sure to save something for the game as well:

With Jennings and O'Neal putting on a show, Tuff Crowd secured a spot in the playoffs with the victory.