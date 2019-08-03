Little League World Series Regionals 2019: Saturday Scores and Bracket Results

August 3, 2019

Little League fans watch a consolation baseball game in Lamade Stadium at the Little League World Series tournament between Coeur D'Alene, Idaho and Barcelona, Spain in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Idaho won 5-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

With action already underway in the Southeast and Southwest regions and Canada, 2019 Little League World Series qualifying opened Saturday in the Midwest region.

Between the four tournaments, 12 games are on tap throughout the day and into the evening. Here's a brief overview of the results from across the continent.

           

2019 Little League World Series Regionals

Midwest

Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET

Missouri vs. Iowa, 4 p.m. ET

North Dakota vs. Kansas, 7 p.m. ET

          

Southeast

Tennessee def. North Carolina, 5-3

Alabama vs. West Virginia, 1 p.m. ET

South Carolina vs. Virginia, 4 p.m. ET

Florida vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. ET

        

Southwest

Texas West vs. New Mexico, 6 p.m. ET

Texas East vs. Louisiana, 9 p.m. ET

        

Canada

Ontario def. Alberta, 9-1

Prairies vs. Atlantic, 2 p.m. ET

Quebec vs. Host, 5 p.m. ET

        

Saturday Recap

Southeast Region

Tennessee fought off a late charge from North Carolina to collect a 5-3 victory.

Tennessee drew first blood in the third inning with an RBI double by Watson Storey and then manufactured three more runs in the fourth to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Dai Dai Cotton singled home a run before Jackson Kennedy and Cotton scored on an error and fielder's choice, respectively.

North Carolina  got on the board in the fifth inning, but Tennessee canceled out the tally in the top half of the sixth when Joe Glover walked in a run.

Glover atoned for the free pass with a two-run homer. Carter Adams popped out to pitcher Ty Frey, and Tyson Foster struck out to end the game.

Storey was the game's standout performer. He went 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI and pitched four scoreless innings, striking out eight batters and allowing only one hit.

          

Canada

Ontario jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the third inning and didn't look back, defeating Alberta 9-1 to pick up its second win of the Canadian regional.

