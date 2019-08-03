BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Ghost Ballers Top Nate Robinson, Tri-State

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Coming off a light schedule last week, the BIG3 returned in full force Saturday with three games from Chicago's Allstate Arena that will have huge implications on the playoff race.

There are only two weeks remaining in the regular season. Triplets and Power are the only teams entering Week 7 with one loss. Behind them are eight teams all within one game of each other in the loss column.

As the BIG3's 2019 campaign begins to wind down, here are the results from the initial slate of Week 7 games.

BIG3 Results

Ghost Ballers def. Tri-State, 50-38

Power def. Enemies, 50-41

Bivouac vs. Killer 3's, 3 p.m. ET

Power 50, Enemies 41

For the time being, Power has pulled into a tie for the best record thanks to a 50-41 win over Enemies.

Quentin Richardson added some outside scoring with two three-pointers. Corey Maggette played like the reigning BIG3 MVP with a team-high 16 points and six rebounds. He also sealed the win with a three-pointer of his own.



Even in defeat, Perry Jones was excellent for Enemies with 20 points and nine rebounds. His nine field goals were more than the rest of his teammates had combined (eight).

Enemies suddenly finds itself in a rough spot with back-to-back losses, dropping its overall record to .500 after a 3-1 start. The team does have a winnable game on the schedule against 3 Headed Monsters (2-3) before a matchup with Killer 3's on Aug. 17.

Power is firing on all cylinders with five wins in six games. The defending champs and Triplets boast identical 5-1 records, but Triplets will have a chance to move back into sole possession of first place on Sunday against the winless Ball Hogs.

Ghost Ballers 50, Tri-State 38

Ghost Ballers got a much-needed win with an impressive 50-38 showing against Tri-State to get their record back to .500.



After starting the season 2-0, Ghost Ballers lost three straight games coming into this week. Those defeats came by a combined 46 points with the closest margin being a 50-36 blowout loss to Power in Week 4.

Mike Taylor, Ricky Davis and Chris Johnson did most of the heavy lifting for Ghost Ballers on offense. The trio combined for 39 points and seven rebounds.

Even though things didn't go Tri-State's way, Nate Robinson had the highlight of the game when he went between Taylor's legs to get a layup:

All six Tri-State players who appeared in the game scored, but no one had a huge game. Robert Hite led the team with 11 points, followed by Amar'e Stoudemire with 10.

A 3-3 record puts Ghost Ballers on equal footing with 3's Company and Bivouac in the standings for the time being. Ghost Ballers has a head-to-head win over Bivouac earlier this season, so it will have an advantage in a potential tiebreaker scenario.