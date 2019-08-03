Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton Fastest in FP3

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton topped an entertaining final practice at the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The session was delayed due to an oil spill on Turn 4, but when the action started, there was little to choose between the top drivers, with the lead changing hands on multiple occasions. Eventually, Hamilton's final lap of FP3 saw him edge past Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

At the end of the morning runs, there was less than one-tenth of a second separating Hamilton, Verstappen and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

The drivers will be back on track again later in the day for qualifying. Here is a look back at the best of Saturday's action so far.

FP3 Recap

Here are the standings from final practice at the Hungaroring:

After rain disrupted much of second practice on Friday, those in attendance would have been hoping to see more action on Saturday. However, their viewing in the morning was chopped down by 10 minutes before any car took to the track.

That was because the session was delayed due to an oil spill following an engine blowout. The organisers were forced into a short-term fix to ensure it was safe to drive:

Not only did the move leave a stain on the track, the drivers had different kinds of problems to deal with as a result, per F1 journalist Luke Smith:

Unsurprisingly, it took a while for the drivers to get used to the conditions and for the natural order to establish itself at the top of the timesheets.

After a short spell on top for Vettel, Hamilton and Verstappen resumed their battle from Friday. The Mercedes and Red Bull drivers traded places, with the former eventually going quickest.

In the final minutes of the session, the boards were lit up further, as the drivers sought to build momentum before qualifying. Verstappen was able to hammer in a new benchmark, but Vettel was on course to better it after two sectors of his final flying lap, only for him to lose ground in the final sector and end up in second.

However, Hamilton saved his best until last, reminding the rest of the field that he's the man to beat in qualifying with his fastest lap of the grand prix weekend so far.