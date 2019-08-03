The Basketball Tournament 2019 Semifinals TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

TF-Images/Getty Images

Overseas Elite is two wins away from claiming its fifth consecutive championship in The Basketball Tournament.

The collection of players from European leagues advanced to Sunday's semifinals with the team's 29th straight victory in the competition Friday night.

Overseas Elite headlines the Final Four of The Basketball Tournament, which will be played Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Carmen's Crew, a group of former Ohio State players, is the foe standing in the way of Overseas Elite's 30th triumph in a tournament that awards the champion $2 million.

The second semifinal will be played between Golden Eagles and Team Hines, who are two of four No. 1 seeds to make it one step from the championship.

The Basketball Tournament Semifinals Info

Sunday, August 4

Carmen's Crew vs. Overseas Elite (Noon ET, ESPN)

Golden Eagles vs. Team Hines (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Games can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN

Rosters for each team can be found on the tournament website.

Preview

Carmen's Crew vs. Overseas Elite

DeAndre Kane, Jeremy Pargo and D.J. Kennedy all reached the 15-point mark for Overseas Elite in the quarterfinal victory over Loyalty Is Love Friday.

Kane, who played his college ball at Iowa State and has two Israeli League titles with Maccabi Tel Aviv, was the team's leading scorer with 18 points.

Pargo was a teammate of Kane's in Israel and their backcourt chemistry has been on display throughout the competition.

Kennedy, who last played for Reyer Venezia in Italy, has helped Overseas Elite form a three-pronged offensive attack that no one has been able to stop yet.

In addition to the trio of scorers, Justin Burrell has been a force on the boards, as he recorded 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists Friday.

The four-time defending champion faces a tough task Sunday against a group of ex-Ohio State players that have paved their own dominant path to the semifinals.

In their eight-point win over Eberlein Drive, Carmen's Crew had five players reach double digits, including Aaron Craft, William Buford and David Lighty.

The former Buckeyes should pose a significant challenge to Overseas Elite's backcourt because of their ability to hit opponents from all angles in the scoring department.

Just like he was during his college career, Craft is the heart and soul of Carmen's Crew, and if he is able to find some success early on, whether it be through scoring or distributing, his side should have a chance to move on to Tuesday's final.

But taking down the established dynasty of The Basketball Tournament is not going to be easy, and if the Ohio State alums can't defend well in the backcourt, their $2 million dream will end.

Golden Eagles vs. Team Hines

A group of former Marquette stars makes up the Golden Eagles squad, with Jamil Wilson and Dwight Buycks leading the charge.

Wilson and Buycks combined for 42 points in Golden Eagles' 79-62 victory over Jackson TN Thursday.

Wilson was one of the pieces of the Marquette roster that advanced to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in back-to-back seasons at the beginning of the decade.

The Golden Eagles squad also features a member of the Dwayne Wade-led team that advanced to the Final Four in 2003 in Travis Diener.

The former Marquette players with plenty of big-game experience take on Team Hines, a squad that is made up of a wide array of former college stars and is coached by Maryland great Juan Dixon.

Matt Lojeski provided the spark for Team Hines in the second half against Brotherly Love Friday, as he drained a quartet of triples in the 88-75 victory.

Darius Adams and Kyle Hines were the other top performers for Team Hines, which has won two of its three games by double digits.

One thing to keep an eye on for Sunday's second semifinal is the amount of rest both teams have.

Golden Eagles advanced to the semis with a Thursday victory, while Team Hines finished off Friday's doubleheader, which gives the former Marquette players close to 24 hours of extra rest.

